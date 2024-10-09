<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1694237">Binance exec still awaiting bail decision as judge skips hearing for seminar</a>

Detained Binance executive Tigran Gambaryan will have to wait to find out if he’s been granted bail by a Nigerian court after the presiding judge chose to attend a legal seminar instead of his scheduled hearing.

As reported by local news outlets, Judge Emeka Nwite chose on Wednesday to attend a seminar at the National Judicial Institute instead of the Abuja Federal High Court.

As a result, the Gambaryan’s bail ruling has been rescheduled to take place on Friday. Binance compliance officer Gambaryan has been in prison since February this year and his ruling was deferred by Judge Nwite last month.

Gambaryan was arrested in February and charged with money laundering alongside fellow Binance exec Nadeem Anjarwalla. However, Anjarwalla fled the country in March, escaping from the guest house in which the pair were staying after being led to a mosque to pray.

Lawyers representing Gambaryan argue his health has deteriorated since being detained due to the negligent treatment of prison officers. Indeed, he was filmed last month begging for a wheelchair and claiming to be in pain while walking to a court hearing.

Despite this, state prosecutors say he shouldn’t be granted bail, that he has exaggerated his illness, and has refused medical treatment.

The US, however, has repeatedly signaled that Gambaryan should be released. A senior official at the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed they are attempting to gain consular access to the exec in order to check on his health.

