Talibans trade memecoins to become ‘Talibros’

Members of the Taliban have been “making good money” trading memecoins, specifically Shib and Dogecoin, according to a recently-released documentary film.

On Sunday, X user and documentary filmmaker “Arab” posted a snippet of a two-part film in which he spends seven days with the Taliban. In the 37-second clip, Arab sits in a room of (presumably) Taliban members and asks one particularly elderly man “do you like memecoins?”

At this point, another man interjects, telling Arab that “they don’t know about that.” However, he goes on to explain that he is familiar with crypto and opens up with more details about his trading strategies and preferred coins.

“I’ve done Shib and these things,” he says, adding, “I made some good money in Shib and with Doge.”

However, he then clarifies that he “lost it back.”

“Talibros trading memecoins,” laughs an excited Arab before the man chimes in again with “buying high, selling low. That was my thing.”

Arab then jokes to the camera, “If you rug-pulled, just know, you took it from this man here. And me”

Other clips from the film feature the same man claiming that women “cannot rule because they have less brain,” revealing the “truth behind 9/11,” explaining why the Taliban banned music, and attempting to recruit Arab (he seems open to the idea).

In the comments under the clip, Arab posted, “Someone run up $SHARIA coin,” before quickly following up with, “GUYS IM TROLLING DONT BUY $SHARIA COIN. I DO NOT CONDONE THIS.”

