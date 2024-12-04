<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1785520">US congressman Mike Collins goes from altcoins to memecoins</a>

US Congressman Mike Collins has gone from altcoins to memecoins by investing up to $30,000 in Ski Mask Dog (SKI), which rocketed 116% in price after he acknowledged the purchase on X.

Mike Collins published his Periodic Transaction Report on Monday, revealing he made two purchases with the masked dog memecoin on December 1 and December 2. It’s unclear how much he bought but each purchase was between $1 and $15,000.

The Unusual Whales X account reported on his purchases yesterday. The Republican representative then responded to its post with a picture of Pepe the Frog wearing shades. The price of SKI subsequently rose 116% over 24 hours, reaching a price of $0.2281.

pic.twitter.com/fRpTqeMjNO — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 3, 2024 Mike Collins has gone from endorsing antisemitic posts to memecoin posting.

Collins also bought up to $15,000 of the altcoin Aerodrome (AERO). The US Congressman previously bought up to $50,000 worth of AERO on July 6 before selling and buying AERO again on August 5.

Aerodrome, however, saw very little in price change; it has decreased 0.5% in the last 24 hours, reaching a price of $1.63.

Collins has also bought the altcoin Velodrome and made two ether purchases totaling $65,000 earlier this year.

Under the STOCK Act, Members of Congress must report investment purchases, sales, or exchanges over $1,000.

