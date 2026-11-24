A lack of funds for the SEAL Security Alliance raises concerns about how the crypto sector values security experts amid a hack epidemic.

The Ethereum ecosystem’s Security Alliance (SEAL) is struggling to raise funds, despite the cryptocurrency sector being in the midst of an unprecedented period of security incidents.

SEAL Intel contributor Peter Kacherginsky, who also writes weekly crypto security newsletter Blockthreat, drew attention to the lack of donations the organization has received in the current ETHSecurity Initiatives fundraising round, which has been open since mid-September.

At the time of Kacherginsky’s post, SEAL’s three initiatives had received donations totaling just $206 — some way off their combined goal of $370,000.

Funny how "thank you so much, you saved us" doesn't show up in the donation total. https://t.co/1mqi76dFYb — Security Alliance (@_SEAL_Org) November 23, 2026

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Since the post, the initiatives in question (Intel, Audit Transparency and Frameworks) have seen increased donations, most notably from GregoAI and Acier.

They currently sit at around $27,000, $10,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Despite this uptick, each of them still fall considerably short of the 25% of funding needed to be eligible for further funds from TheDAO’s pool.

Kacherginsky’s own bid for funding of Blockthreat has secured less than $50 of the $72,000 requested.

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SEAL is Ethereum’s security alliance

SEAL is a formalisation of the previously ad-hoc “war rooms” thrown together in response to developing security incidents.

Now, in addition to its 24/7 incident response hotline SEAL 911, its services include threat intelligence monitoring “from wallet drainers to state-sponsored groups,” as well as best-practice frameworks and certifications.

It also runs a “Safe Harbor” program, in which crypto projects are able to pre-authorize whitehat interventions by SEAL contributors.

The grant funding for which SEAL, among many other organizations, is applying forms part of TheDAO’s efforts to fund security work in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ten years on from a hack which devastated the fledgling Ethereum blockchain, and led to a hard fork, TheDAO returned in January pledging over 75,000 leftover ETH ($116 million) to ongoing funding of Ethereum security efforts.

SEAL has previously received direct support from TheDAO and its donors page also lists ongoing support from the likes of Wintermute, a16z, the Ethereum Foundation, Paradigm, Ledger and more.

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On-chain crime wave

The recent, seemingly unabating wave of hacks and exploits has seen billions of dollars of crypto stolen in recent weeks, most notably from Binance.

Larger sums make the headlines, but smaller losses make up the vast majority of individual incidents, with some lesser-known projects hacked multiple times.

Indeed, SEAL’s most recent weekly stats show its contributors engaging in 85 individual cases, totalling over $38 million in losses.

The AI-powered explosion in security breaches is not just limited to crypto, however, with widespread infrastructure outages and compromised website components adding to a growing sense of unease about digital safety.

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