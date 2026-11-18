Airlines, banks, payroll, and software keep failing across the US, and officials keep blaming old equipment for the outages.

Recent outages at the National Security Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Weather Service, Microsoft, JPMorgan, and Apple are escalating a disturbing trend of US infrastructure destabilization.

As frontier AI advances its hacking capabilities, many people are concerned about rogue agents, cyber-extortion groups, and even state-sponsored hacking groups.

On Tuesday, the NSA’s internal classified network went down in what the agency called “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.”

The same day, a software update knocked Apple users off iCloud and the App Store. Ostensibly routine network maintenance disrupted the National Weather Service’s website for about an hour, too.

That was just one day, as widespread infrastructure failures have now stretched into their sixth consecutive day.

A nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday was the longest since September 11, 2001.

Six consecutive days of US infrastructure outages

Major outages began by Thursday, November 12, when a latent software bug left over 80% of Microsoft 365’s gateway servers unresponsive.

That outage disrupted Outlook and Teams for nearly 24 hours, and Downdetector logged reports from more than 90 countries and territories.

The Microsoft outage even broke the connectors feeding OpenAI’s and Anthropic’s AI services.

Friday was worse. A nationwide FAA ground stop was the longest since September 11, 2001. The prime suspect is a router installed by contractor L3Harris whose ex-CEO cashed out $21 million prior to the incident.

Operators canceled about 12,500 flights that day, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy puts the economic toll in the billions.

The weekend offered no relief. Workday serves more than 11,500 organizations, and it was down from Friday evening into Saturday. Many workers found they could not clock in or deal with payroll.

Follow-on flight disruptions continued through Sunday from the earlier FAA outage.

On Monday, a software bug in JPMorgan Chase’s on-premise hardware slowed transactions at the largest US bank, and Downdetector also showed user reports at Bank of America, US Bank, and Wells Fargo, including Zelle service outages.

Also on Monday, United Airlines grounded or delayed departing flights for more than 90 minutes after pilots reported losing aircraft data.

Read more: Linux earns ‘worst bug in the history of the internet’ status

‘98% certainty this isn’t a cyberattack’

The disruptions follow a string of failures this year. US infrastructure failures in 2026 include Linux, Virginia data centers, an August Microsoft 365 outage, Philadelphia’s air traffic control, and a CSX railroad outage.

Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t want to attribute any of the incidents to foreign cyberattacks. US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin claimed, “98% certainty this isn’t a cyberattack.”

Even President Trump shrugged yesterday, “Things like that happen. It’s fine.” Asked about the FAA flight outage, he downplayed the situation, saying, “Essentially, what you saw was very old equipment that had a heart attack.”

Unconvinced, a Republican Senator countered, “If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”

Tech and infrastructure outages continue to generate headlines this week, and Protos is covering events live as they unfold. As we update this liveblog, new entries will populate below.