Law firm behind Pump Fun lawsuit launched its own ‘DogShit’ memecoin

Burwick Law, the firm accusing memecoin platform Pump Fun of securities violations, has caught the attention of crypto grifters after it launched its own memecoin called “DOGSHIT2.”

The firm used Pump Fun to create “Dog Shit Going NoWhere” on October 31 as a demonstration of the token launching process. The lawsuit claims it took under 10 minutes to launch and that there were no terms and conditions, know-your-customer checks, age checks, or identity verification involved.

The token’s creation forms part of Burwick Law’s lawsuit that accuses Baton Corporation, which operates Pump Fun, of facilitating “pump-and-dump” schemes and extracting $500 million through the sale of “highly-volatile unregistered securities.”

The actual Pump Fun offices aka, Baton Corporation Ltd.

It claims the lack of compliance measures means Pump Fun has become “a magnet for terrorist financing, drug trafficking, and other transnational crimes.”

Degens began trading Burwick Law’s memecoin

Using the ticker “DOGSHIT2” and with a warning to other traders that read “Don’t buy this coin,” the token began to see trading volume on January 17. It shot up 16,956% yesterday from $0.0001344 to $0.0229230 and has since fallen 98%.

Memecoin influencer @EasyEatsBodega implied on X that Burwick Law had “dumped their holdings” and that the law firm is no different from Pump Fun in creating a memecoin. In one instance, he said you might be entitled to compensation if you lose money with Burwick Law.

In response, Burwick Law said, “Baseless comments aimed at undermining the legal system or disparaging the profession are both inappropriate and potentially defamatory. We encourage all parties to focus on constructive dialogue rather than resorting to false and damaging statements.”

The law firm basically proved they committed the same act lmao



Case dismissed 👨‍⚖️



Case dismissed 👨‍⚖️

Send #DOGSHIT2 ‼️ https://t.co/4uap02Zupv — ┻┳PEsOBoY.GWaP🥷🏾💱⚔️ (@PesoBoyyy) January 31, 2025 Users seem to think that Burwick Law's memecoin is somehow detrimental to its lawsuit.

Pump Fun plays a huge part in the ongoing memecoin fever and for many crypto influencers, is crucial to their image.

Burwick Law recently said that crypto key opinion leaders hating the law firm “is the best endorsement we could ask for.”

This is now the third lawsuit Burwick Law has filed against Pump Fun after legal action was pursued against a Haliey Welch-themed token and PNUT token.

Protos has reached out to Burwick Law for comment on the creation of DOGSHIT2.

