Haliey Welch has ‘woken up’ weeks after Hawk Tuah crypto crash

Haliey Welch has announced that she will cooperate with the legal team that is currently suing individuals behind the launch of her HAWK memecoin.

Welch’s recent post to her X account is the first time she’s commented publicly since the project crashed 95% earlier this month and she announced she was “going to bed.”

Welch says that she will assist the legal team as they, “help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter.”

In the statement to her fans, impacted investors, and the broader community, she notes, “I take this situation extremely seriously. ”

Welch also encouraged anyone who may have lost funds investing in HAWK to contact the Burwik Law firm that is filing the lawsuit alongside Wolf Popper.

The suit filed last week doesn’t name Welch as a defendant but it does allege that the team behind the token broke numerous securities laws when it was marketed to US investors without proper registration.

