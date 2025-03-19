<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1948100">Mario Nawfal can’t shake doubts over shady ROSS token promo</a>

Mario Nawfal’s crypto account claims to have removed two promotions for an Adin Ross token after discovering it was a scam. However, users on X (formerly Twitter) remain skeptical.

On Monday, the RoundtableSpace X account promoted a ROSS token before deleting the post shortly afterward. The next day, it shared the token address of this ROSS token. At one point, the market cap of ROSS reached $7 million before its price crashed.

Mario Nawfal claims the account was compromised by a member of his team after they were convinced to promote a fake Adin Ross token by the user “@hardsnipe.”

Nawfal told Protos that both ROSS posts were made without his approval or the approval of his incubator firm, International Blockchain Consulting (IBC).

“The post was deleted within four minutes, and all 25 delegate accounts were revoked access immediately,” he said.

His team also warned about the ROSS token and clarified it was not partnered with the streamer in two posts made before the token’s launch.

Read more: FBI and SEC likely investigating Mario Nawfal after wave of complaints

Despite this, onlookers on X weren’t impressed. One user who was annoyed at the team for promoting ROSS twice said, “Do you think we’re f*cking stupid?”

Others called it a “poor excuse,” and described Nawfal’s explanation as “a polite way of saying I rugged you,” and “HARD TO BELIEVE.”

“You post like 34 rugs a week I’m just going to assume that this explanation is because a single person from your team made money rather than mario directly,” user Vydamo said.

Crypto sleuth Dethective notes that the team encouraging the ROSS promotion was behind a $32 million token called GAY that was promoted through Nawfal’s account weeks ago and subsequently rugged.

A thread to explain the entire Mario Nawfal $ROSS story.



I will cover:

• What was promoted

• The previous deal, according to the other party

• A strange address connection with $TRUMP



All here 🧵 pic.twitter.com/mp9sf1kWa0 — dethective (@dethective) March 18, 2025

Nawfal’s shady history

Nawfal has been accused of artificially inflating his social media engagement after his Spaces attracted the same daily average of listeners that included dubious international users.

Online sleuth Upper Echelon accused Nawfal’s business incubator of charging clients instead of investing in them as an incubator often does.

IBC reportedly sources services such as bot engagement, fake followers, SMM panels, forum spamming, and repeating Twitter comments.

Read more: Twitter Spaces host Mario Nawfal’s dubious crypto dealings

Nawfal’s team claims it will legally pursue members of its team involved in the token promotion of ROSS and take “severe” action against them.

Update March 19, 20:24 UTC: Included comments made by Mario Nawfal and his firm IBC that clarify their actions after the fake ROSS promotion.

