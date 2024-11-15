<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1756839">Litecoin calls Solana a pussy after sassy meme coin rebrand</a>

Litecoin, once described as the crypto silver to bitcoin’s gold, is now apparently self-identifying as a meme coin. The bold new approach has already seen it debut a new low-effort mascot, adopt a sassy tone on social media, and throw X-rated shade at its altcoin rivals.

The stunt appears to have been timed to coincide with bitcoin’s latest bull run that has inevitably carried various meme coins to new highs also.

Since November 13, Litecoin’s X account — which has traditionally focused on posting general promotional material and articles about its progress — has adopted a far more irreverent tone. So far, it’s called its followers “crypto beaches,” made a Uranus joke, and referred to fresh buyers purchasing Litecoin as “taking the L.”

Earlier today, the account also implied that Solana is an “extreme pussy.”

You shouldn't talk about Solana like that. — Litecoin (@litecoin) November 15, 2024 Litecoin’s taking no prisoners.

As part of the meme coin rebrand, Litecoin has also adopted a hastily drawn stick man as its mascot.

Since Litecoin’s rebrand, the price of LTC has increased from $72 on November 13 to $83 at press time. It will also be hoping that the publicity surrounding its change of direction goes some way to improving its image given that many were beginning to question the currency’s relevance.

Marty mad. pic.twitter.com/qO07D8XYjS — Litecoin (@litecoin) November 14, 2024 Don’t look into its eyes.

Indeed, even Litecoin’s own X account joked about its less-than-stellar price action, posting, “BREAKING: $LTC RECLAIMS $84 FOR THE 10,000,000TH TIME IN THE PAST 3 YEARS.”

