Hamster Kombat loses 86% of its users but gains 3,720% in volume

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/">Informed Crypto News</a>

The volume of Hamster Kombat’s HMSTR token rose by 3,720% earlier this month, reaching almost $1.5 billion despite losing 259 million users from its player base.

HMSTR’s volume increased seemingly out of the blue on November 9, jumping from $39 million at 00:27 GMT to $496 million by 14:03 GMT.

The following day, its volume jumped again to $1.49 billion, a mindblowing 3,720% increase in volume and an all-time high, despite the accompanying player loss.

Its price also shot up 125% from $0.002638 to $0.005954. However, HMSTR’s volume and price then fell to $160 million and $0.003931 over the next four days, an 89% and 33% decrease respectively.

Read more: Hamster Kombat loses nearly 260 million players in just three months

Hamster Kombat volume surge during withdrawal freeze

What caused the sudden volume increase remains unclear. The only news from Hamster Kombat during the surge was an announcement that token withdrawals were no longer available. Across its YouTube and X socials, no other major news was announced.

News of Hamster Kombat’s season 2 was also unlikely to have caused it as this was already announced last October. It was supposed to launch by the end of October but the team still doesn’t have a concrete date.

Screenshot of the token withdrawal freeze on November 9.

Bitcoin’s price change may have contributed to HSMTR’s volume surge as its price rose from $76,000 on November 9 to $80,000 by November 10. However, it only really began to shoot up in value on November 11 after Hamster Kombat’s volume had already started to drop.

Hamster Kombat does appear open about aspects of its volume. Yesterday, it announced that it had recorded a $1.3 billion 24-hour spot volume and a $4 billion 24-hour perpetual trading volume. It also claimed it has “11 million $HMSTR on-chain holders!”

Protos found its July monthly player base of 300 million had decreased 86% and lost 259 million players by November 4. Its monthly player count now stands at 52 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows the number of daily active addresses fell from roughly 700,000 in late September to just 20,000 yesterday.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.