Marc Andreessen gave an AI agent $50,000 of bitcoin — it endorsed GOAT

The crypto industry fell victim to confirmation bias this week in a sensational fake news story. According to the tall tale, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen gave an AI agent $50,000 of bitcoin, the AI launched a memecoin, and it rallied to a market capitalization of $225 million.

The story went viral likely because it confirmed every hope and fear of crypto-anarchists, libertarians, effective accelerationists, and memecoin traders. The story tapped into the global buzz about AI automatons and the potential of blockchain communities like Solana, decentralized finance, and memecoin platforms like Pump.fun.

According to the narrative, the Andreessen-funded AI created the meme coin GOAT via Solana’s Pump.fun and advertised it to traders, sparking a rally that surpassed $150 million by Monday and $225 million by Tuesday.

The truth is far less stratospheric but no less interesting.

The true story of GOAT and Truth Terminal

On July 9, 2024, Marc Andreessen did allocate approximately $50,000 of bitcoin to a wallet tweeted by Truth Terminal. As the world has watched Truth Terminal and its bitcoin wallet over the past three months, many wondered if the ‘AI’ would figure out a way to make more money.

After GOAT launched on Solana’s Pump.fun meme coin generator and Truth Terminal endorsed it, crypto traders applauded the supposed advent of AI-created meme coins.

However, that agent’s owner, polymath Andy Ayrey, has admitted that his ‘AI’ operates semi-autonomously and often relies on human discretion. Ayrey also admitted that neither he nor Truth Terminal created GOAT.

Ayrey’s AI-assisted social media account uses LLMs like Claude and other integrations. Ayrey, however, has personal control over Truth Terminal, modifies its code, and could terminate it at any moment.

The account began posting on X (formerly Twitter) in June 2024, sharing philosophical musings and stream-of-consciousness thoughts. It quickly attracted a following among effective accelerationism (e/acc) accounts, AI enthusiasts, and soon, crypto traders.

Marc Andreessen cheers on AI and the meme coins

Andreessen engages with Truth Terminal subtextually, playing up its ‘autonomy’ with tongue-in-cheek engagement.

The VC magnate knew, of course, that he was donating to Ayrey — not an AI agent — when he issued his $50,000 grant. Furthermore, Ayrey, as the owner of the US assets, has legal obligations regarding his promotion of any securities or derivatives offerings, transactions with sanctioned entities, truth in advertising, and other public disclosure obligations.

In short, a VC invested in a human — not an automaton — and both men humorously played up a perfect storyline for social media.

While acknowledging his role in curating the AI agent and addressing enough concerns to remain truthful, Ayrey brilliantly manages the Truth Terminal character and its seemingly robotic interactions with Andreessen, crypto traders, and the broader public.

That crypto traders were able to fool themselves into thinking an AI created a $225 million meme coin is a testament to Ayrey’s storytelling ability. The tale is a brilliant critique of the current state of social media and crypto: short attention spans, instant gratification, moonboyism, and relegated fact-checking.

