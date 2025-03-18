<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1947176">LIBRA team may have launched two more Argentina tokens, report</a>

Two Argentinian crypto tokens called MILEI and ARG that were launched around the same time as the Javier Milei-backed LIBRA might be the work of the LIBRA team.

That’s according to Blockworks’ Senior Data Engineer Fernando Molina who claims there may have been a last-minute attempt to change the LIBRA token to ARG.

Molina demonstrates how the three tokens share characteristics that may link them together. For instance, all of them were funded by different creator accounts using the same crypto exchange, FixedFloat.

He also claims the creator of each token used liquidity pool Meteora and in each case deposited 108 tokens into the pool. ARG has slightly different metadata to LIBRA while they share an almost identical logo.

3/ $MILEI parecería haber sido gestado como un token de prueba ya que compartía la misma metadata que $LIBRA



Pero la metadata de $ARG es diferente a la metadata de $LIBRA como se ve en la captura. Inclusive se tomaron el trabajo de cambiarle el nombre en la imagen.



Token:… pic.twitter.com/eej6gWNQip — Fernando Molina (@fergmolina) March 17, 2025 The ARG logo Molina retrieved from its metadata.

Molina states that MILEI is the work of the LIBRA team, and was possibly used to test the launch of the Milei-backed token. As for the timings, MILEI was launched just minutes before LIBRA, while ARG was launched a few minutes after, but before Milei’s LIBRA announcement.

It’s worth noting that Argentinian publisher Pagina reports the wallets behind the token funding are anonymous and that “this data is not enough to confirm that the same people are behind each launch.”

Back in February, Milei promoted the controversial token which then dumped on investors. The whole affair has turned into a political scandal and the firms associated with launching LIBRA, including Meteora, are being sued in the Supreme Court of New York.

