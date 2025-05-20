<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2037647">Javier Milei disbands crypto unit he set up to investigate himself</a>

Argentinian President Javier Milei has dissolved an investigative crypto unit he set up to probe the LIBRA crypto scandal and determine the extent of his involvement in the pump-and-dump scheme.

In Decree 332/2025, published today, Milei stated that the Investigation Task Unit (UTI) was disbanded as it had “fulfilled the task entrusted to it.”

It claimed the UTI gathered data from various departments, including the Anti-Corruption Office and Central Bank, before sending it to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. It also says that the permanent legal advisory service then took “action within its jurisdiction.”

Read more: Javier Milei disapproval rate hits 60% in Argentina after LIBRA scandal

Milei reportedly set up the unit in February 2025, five days after LIBRA was launched. It was tasked with gathering information regarding the scandal and collaborating “quickly and expeditiously with the Judiciary and/or the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

There are still other investigations and lawsuits underway, however, and last week an Argentinian judge ordered the removal of Milei’s bank secrecy privileges so that his financial dealings could be probed.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.