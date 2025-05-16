<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2032436">LIBRA case judge orders full disclosure of Javier Milei bank accounts</a>

An Argentinian judge has ordered Javier Milei’s bank secrecy privileges to be revoked amidst an ongoing case probing the dealings of the president, his sister, and various “crypto bros” linked to Hayden Davis and LIBRA.

Argentinian outlet Pagina 12 reported that Judge María Servini ordered Argentina’s Central Bank to lift the bank secrecy requirements on Wednesday so that transactions dating from 2023, in the bank accounts of the president and his sister, Karina Milei, can be examined.

The outlet also reported that both Milei siblings skipped a mediation hearing on that day. A prosecutor summoned them to the session involving a separate civil lawsuit filed by victims of the LIBRA scam who’ve lost a collective $4.5 million.

The session was in the form of a Zoom hearing, and neither of them sent legal representatives in their place. Only a lawyer representing Manuel Terrones Godoy attended.

Godody, alongside Mauricio Novelli and Sergio Morales, make up the three “crypto bros” connected to Davis that are being investigated by Servini as she probes allegations of fraud regarding LIBRA.

The assets of the three men were frozen by Servini earlier this week.

Milei’s LIBRA post was made three months ago and plunged the president into political chaos that was enough to significantly harm the country’s perception of him.

Davis’ firm, Kelsier Ventures, was behind LIBRA’s launch. In the past few months, he has been busy moving funds connected to the pump and dump to centralised exchanges.

What exactly happens to those funds is unclear, but it’s potentially a sign that the assets are being sold.

Pagina 12 has already begun to question why Davis has managed to evade scrutiny in this court case, and questioned in April why his wallets haven’t been frozen already.

