Interpol still hasn’t listed LIBRA creator Hayden Davis as a wanted person

Interpol still hasn’t listed LIBRA co-founder Hayden Davis as a wanted person on its Red Notice database, despite reports from crypto analyst Bubblemaps.

Bubblemaps claimed Davis was “on an Interpol notice,” in a Saturday X post detailing his link to the Jordan Belfort-inspired WOLF token. The self-proclaimed “Wolf of Wall Street” has been rumored to be launching a token for the past week.

Multiple crypto news outlets subsequently cited Bubblemaps’ post in their reporting of Davis’s Red Notice. However, a search for Davis on the Interpol Red Notice website currently shows that, if a notice is in place, it’s yet to be publicly listed by Interpol.

Only last week, Argentinian lawyer Gregorio Dalbon requested a judge order a Red Notice and international arrest warrant. Dalbon claimed that Davis may try to evade justice by fleeing the US or going into hiding.

Read more: Lawyer wants Hayden Davis arrested, says Milei’s sister is LIBRA “mastermind”

Bubblemaps said, “Why would Hayden do this? Maybe he thought no one would trace it back to him.”

WOLF crashed 99% from a $40 million market cap after being reportedly sniped in a similar fashion to another crypto token launched by Davis. Bubblemaps also tracked the funds going into the WOLF creator’s account to a crypto address owned by Davis.

Davis is linked to the sniping, insider trashing, and crashing of various memecoins, including the official MELANIA token. Both he and Argentinian president Javier Milei are facing a lawsuit over the launch of LIBRA which caused fights to break out in parliamentary proceedings last week.

