Politicians brawl before Milei’s LIBRA impeachment proceedings

Argentinian politicians brawled at a parliamentary session covering President Javier Milei’s LIBRA scandal that ended abruptly before a vote could take place on his impeachment.

Local media reports that the fight broke out between Lisandro Almirón (part of the ruling La Libertad party) and Oscar Zago (part of the Integration and Development Movement).

Almiron reportedly began heckling Zago, calling him a traitor, before Zago began punching Almiron. Deputy Rocío Bonacci, (from the UNITE party) also threw a glass of water at Lilia Lemoin (representing La Libertad) as members pressured peers to leave their seats.

Opposition leader Maximiliano Ferraro has since demanded an investigation into Wednesday’s breakdown, claiming members of the La Libertad party tried to “coerce” and “intimidate” members into leaving their seats and breaking the quorum of the proceedings.

Está locura está pasando ahora en el recinto con los diputados de la libertad avanza, aunque las cámaras no lo muestren. Buscan tirar abajo la sesión para evitar que se deroguen las facultades extraordinarias de @JMilei pic.twitter.com/r7g1hvCkj8 — Tomás Ledesma (@tomiledesmaok) March 12, 2025 Opposition member Tomás Ledesma shared this footage of the fight.

Local publisher Buenos Aires Herald reports that the session was supposed to debate various bills focused on Milei’s LIBRA scandal, including forming a commission to investigate the affair, and impeachment proceedings.

The session was about to vote on instructing an impeachment commission to begin proceedings before the altercation broke out, resulting in Martín Menem, the House of Representatives Speaker, ending the session.

Prosecutors already began investigating Milei and his associates, including LIBRA co-creator Hayden Davis, last February after launching a lawsuit. Attorneys have also asked the courts to seek an Interpol red notice for Hayden Davis that may lead to his arrest and extradition.

