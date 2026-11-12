Goosehead accounting errors crash stock 18% in one week

Goosehead Insurance lost its membership in the multi-billion dollar stock club this week after restating three years of financials.

The once-multi-billion-dollar insurance company Goosehead lost one-fifth of its market capitalization in the past week after an SEC comment letter prompted it to retract and restate three years of financials.

Year-to-date, shareholders have lost one-third of their investment.

On a trendline toward becoming a billion-dollar company — if not smaller — the NASDAQ-listed policy broker admitted that audited financial statements for 2023, 2024, 2025, and every quarter through June 2026 are unreliable.

It also warned that its report for the third quarter of 2026 will be arriving late and that its investor day is postponed.

The company expects to report material weaknesses in how it maintained its own books.

Goosehead expensed certain commissions paid to its corporate sales agents up-front instead of deferring part of them. It also netted fees collected from franchisees against expenses, instead of booking them as revenue, which mis-stated 2025 revenue.

CEO Mark Miller tried to spin things positively, “These adjustments have no impact on our cash flows or business operations.”

Shareholders weren’t entirely convinced, however, selling down its common stock by nearly 16% on Tuesday alone.

Stock chart of Goosehead Insurance, 2025-present. Source: TradingView

‘It does not conform to the FASB’s standards’

Deloitte & Touche audited every year that Goosehead is now restating, signing opinions on all of the years that evidently didn’t conform to Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) standards.

Goosehead tried to explain, saying, “While our historical accounting reflects the underlying economic realities of the business by expensing these costs as incurred, we have determined it does not conform to the FASB’s standards and must be restated.”

After Goosehead delayed its full earnings release and quarterly report, CFO John Martin insisted, “There is no change at all to our core revenues, cash flows or the underlying economics of the business.”

Securities lawyers pounced anyway.

Kehoe Law Firm opened an investigation on Tuesday. Holzer & Holzer launched its own by Wednesday. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter did the same, all within two days of the filing.

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Goosehead investor day will have to wait

Goosehead postponed its investor day in October, flinging it far into the future from November 13 to March 31, 2027.

By the company’s own math, the restated books will allegedly show a “bigger” company with more revenue and earnings.

What the market actually priced this week, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, is a much smaller company by the primary metric that actually matters to investors: valuation.

Three years of audits missed the errors that auditors are supposed to catch. Investors will need to forgive those errors before they focus on the supposed positive aspects of Goosehead’s upcoming restatements.

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