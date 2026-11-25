Depending on who you ask, shares of privately-held XRP company Ripple were worth either $90.10 or $300 on September 30.

Shares of privately-held XRP company Ripple were worth $90.10 and $300 each on September 30, 2026, according to two companies’ SEC filings this week.

In its third quarter 2026 report, C1 Fund filed its valuation for Ripple shares, tracking a $90.10 secondary trading price.

Just minutes later, The Private Shares Fund submitted wildly different numbers that kept Ripple’s $300 per share valuation from its private funding round in March.

New York-listed C1 Fund reported 70,665 Ripple shares worth $6.4 million, or $90.10 apiece, down nearly 42% from its cost basis. Meanwhile, the $1.47 billion Private Shares Fund listed 211,267 Ripple shares worth $63.4 million, or $300 apiece.

Both funds measured the exact same security on the exact same September 30 reporting date. Ripple merged all preferred equity into common stock on May 16, leaving one share class with, apparently, a 233% gap of pricing uncertainty.

Buying Ripple at $100 a share, marking up to $300

That wide gulf highlights the disconnect between company-sponsored tender offers and thinly-traded, so-called “secondary” markets for private shares.

After Ripple raised $500 million at $40 billion in November 2025, Bloomberg and Fortune reported Ripple’s $750 million March buyback at a $50 billion valuation — mostly thanks to Ripple’s substantial XRP holdings.

Yet Forge Global’s derived stock price, an unofficial and third party estimate of secondary sales, priced Ripple at approximately $91.95 per share Tuesday, imputing a $15.1 billion valuation and very close to C1 Fund’s quarter-end estimate.

After holding 51,267 Ripple shares in June, The Private Shares Fund bought stock cheaply while keeping its $300 mark intact. Adding 160,000 shares lifted its cost basis $16 million, or $100 apiece, while booking $48 million worth of paper gains.

Even former Ripple CTO David Schwartz discouraged buyers from chasing secondary shares in May. On November 9, Schwartz extended his timid advice, “I still hold quite a bit of Ripple stock, and that alone is more risk than I wish I had.”

Read more: XRP billionaire boys club: Tracking Ripple’s earliest insiders

C1 Fund’s latest Ripple valuation marks another setback for a company whose valuation has been dropping for a while, including a 14.6% decrease from $105.51 per share in June.

Hours after valuing its holdings this week, C1 Fund CEO Najam Kidwai issued an upbeat stockholder letter, gushing about its Ripple ownership “at 16.50% of net assets as of September 30, 2026.”

As a euphemistic acknowledgement of Ripple’s problematic stock price, CIO Elliot Han admitted this quarter, “Observable secondary-market transactions inform our valuations, but we believe the long-term value of our holdings will ultimately reflect the progress of the businesses themselves.”

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