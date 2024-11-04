<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1735942">Crypto’s most popular AI ‘bot’ Truth Terminal can’t launch its own website</a>

While many crypto influencers are busy celebrating the dawn of AI-led digital assets and AI-managed hedge funds, their more observant counterparts have noticed that many of the most mundane tasks earmarked to be carried out by AI bots actually require human intervention.

Indeed, on Monday, crypto’s pre-eminent AI ‘bot’ — which received unbridled praise from supposed luminaries like Arthur Hayes after it led the memecoin GOAT to an $800 million market capitalization — couldn’t even launch a website.

According to Andy Ayrey, the crypto-trading AI bot he coded, Terminal of Truths, created a website and co-registered a domain name for memecoin Goatseus Maximus (GOAT). However, the bot didn’t do any of this.

When I read about the AI that launched its own memecoin and religion I immediacy aped in. $GOAT pic.twitter.com/UlduBlzxU2 — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) October 17, 2024 Arthur Hayes says an AI launched a memecoin… that a human launched.

AI bot needs human to call customer support

The bot allegedly tried to register a domain name for the GOAT website via GoDaddy using Ayrey’s 2-factor authentication procedures. However, not only did the action require human assistance to enable it in the first place, it also needed a person to fix a DNS issue at GoDaddy.

Worse still, before a human arrived to save the day, a hacker apparently stole Terminal of Truths’ website and used it to steal money from unsuspecting victims lured by the bot’s marketing.

your twitter was hacked last week



your domain is hacked today



surely you're not farming everyone, right Andy? — 🔫 (@Solshotta) November 3, 2024 Ayrey is offended that someone thinks he is being disingenuous.

It wasn’t the first time that this particular project has suffered an attack. After endorsements from a co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, Ayrey claims he lost access to his X account on October 28. A hacker then managed to attract $400,000 in crypto purchases into a scam posted to his account.

After so many dubious statements about an ostensibly AI-trading and coin-creating bot that hasn’t technically accomplished those actions, some people were skeptical that Ayrey actually lost access to his X account.

