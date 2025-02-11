<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1892208">Justin Sun’s memecoin platform Sun Pump launches 4 coins a day</a>

Justin Sun’s memecoin platform, Sun Pump, is struggling to outperform its competitors as token launches and revenue plummet by 99.9%.

Sun Pump was launched in 2024 on August 9, joining a market that is already home to the likes of Binance’s Four Meme and Pump Fun.

In that same month, reports indicated that Sun Pump was making more revenue and tokens than the largest memecoin launcher, Pump Fun. However, that momentum is almost entirely gone.

On January 31 and February 7, 2025, just four tokens were launched on Sun Pump, a 99.9% decrease from the over 7,500 tokens it launched on August 21.

A comparison of Pump Fun and Sun Pump’s revenue and token launches tracked by @adam_tehc.

That’s according to @maditim’s analytics on Dune which notes a measly 38 tokens were launched on Sun Pump yesterday. On the other hand, a chart created by @adam_tehc notes that Pump Fun launched over 51,000 tokens.

On Monday, Sun Pump made just under $7,000 in revenue while Pump Fun made over $3.2 million. Sun Pump has made over $5.69 million in revenue since launch while Pump Fun has made over half a billion dollars.

Not only that, on January 24, Pump Fun made over $15 million in revenue while Sun Pump made just over $400, a 99.9% decrease from its daily revenue high of over $588,000 on August 21, 2024.

Some of the top tokens on Sun Pump by trading volume.

Since the launch of both crypto platforms, 95,000 tokens have been launched on Sun Pump while over 7.5 million tokens have been launched on Pump Fun, according to @gryphsisacademy analytics.

Sun Pump wants 50M market caps for $1,000

In a bid to boost online engagement and attract more users, Sun Pump is now offering influencers financial incentives to promote the Tron ecosystem and Sun Pump.

Users are required to post at least three tweets covering the Tron ecosystem and garner over 10,000 impressions in order to be eligible for various rewards.

You’ll be trying to attract the attention of Justin Sun and fighting for a “mysterious bonus.”

One such reward will be given to influencers who introduce a developer to SunPump and help them hit, and maintain, a market cap of 50 million for one month. In return, they’ll pay you $1,000 in tether (USDT).

They offer similar rewards and will give influencers $500 USDT for helping to introduce and maintain a memecoin market cap of 10 million, and $140 for introducing a coin that simply hits the same market cap.

