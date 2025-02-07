<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1885614">Pauly0x listed on Puerto Rican top 10 most wanted list</a>

Police in San Juan, Puerto Rico have placed Jeremy Cahen, the outspoken founder of PORK and PNDC, on their Top 10 Most Wanted list for alleged assault, reports Metro Puerto Rico.

Cahen, better known by his now-suspended X username @Pauly0x, is the founder of a once-$250 million fork of the Pepecoin (PEPE) meme coin, PORK; as well as a once-$100 million fork of Uniswap, PNDC.

After launching PORK — to some initial traction — Pauly0x went on to launch a series of projects that quickly crashed over 98%. These include PondCoin (PNDC), Wrapped PondCoin (WPOND), Fart 2.0 (F2), TRUMP 2.0 (T2), and Good Ethereum (GETH).

On Wednesday, Metro Puerto Rico said that Cahen ranked among the top 10 most wanted in the San Juan area of Puerto Rico.

Jeremy Cahen aka Pauly0x has been put on Puerto Rico's Most Wanted list for 'Serious Aggression'



Citizens are urged to contact Puerto Rico police



However, by late Thursday, police had removed him from the list, suggesting that he might have been apprehended, had his charges dropped, or simply dropped out of the top 10.

Both PORK and PNDC have declined 98% from their September 2, 2023 all-time highs. In July 2024, X suspended several accounts controlled by Cahen, however, prior to his suspension, he was a popular crypto influencer and frequently hosted social audio spaces on the platform.

