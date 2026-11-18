Many digital asset treasury firms are struggling to maintain value on the stock market, with some trading for less than the tokens they hold.

There was a brief period, driven by mania around Michael Saylor’s BTC treasury firm Strategy — then called MicroStrategy — when companies became convinced that holding crypto was a surefire path to stock market success.

However, investor sensibilities have shifted, and many digital asset treasury firms have found it difficult to sustain their market valuations.

Protos has used public filings and stock market data to analyze the performance of several of these firms.

Many of these firms have failed to perform as well as the token they hold, in some cases, like Justin Sun-advised Tron Inc, quite egregiously.

Justin Sun’s daddy’s firm

Tron Inc. is a TRON (TRX) digital asset treasury firm chaired by Weike Sun, Justin’s father.

Controversially, the firm received its TRX from Justin Sun-owned HTX, even after HTX was sanctioned.

The public markets have buffeted this firm, which is down approximately 87% from its peak.

Read more: Justin Sun’s TRON stock nears delisting price

As disclosed by Tron itself, it holds its TRX at TEySEZLJf6rs2mCujGpDEsgoMVWKLAk9mT.

This has allowed Protos to document its TRX holdings over time.

Tron has also become a “Super Representative” on the TRON network, validating transactions and earning fees from this line of business.

However, it’s worth noting that Tron is one of the digital asset treasury firms that still trades above the value of its crypto, measured in this case by its multiple to net asset value (mNAV).

Does Strategy have a strategy?

Strategy is the archetypal digital asset treasury firm, leading the pivot years ago with its BTC acquisitions.

It’s also a rare example of a firm that’s outperformed BTC over that period.

More recently, it’s moved away from simply purchasing BTC to increasingly complex financial instruments like its STRC.

It’s even started to sell its BTC holdings, occasionally.

Despite these sales, it’s still acquired a massive trove of BTC, representing over 4% of the asset mined so far.

Read more: Why Saylor’s STRC isn’t really a money market or bank account

Strategy’s software and business intelligence business lines are nearly entirely vestigial, not meaningfully affecting the firm’s financials compared to its BTC bets.

Tether’s troubled play

Twenty One is the Tether-related firm that has underperformed compared to the BTC it holds.

While BTC has lost about a quarter of its value, Twenty One has plummeted 63%.

Read more: Jack Mallers leaves Twenty One after overseeing 91% decline

It’s also not acquired much BTC.

The firm also replaced its earlier chief executive, Jack Mallers with Raphael Zagury.

SoftBank, which was involved in the launch of this firm, also sold its stake to Tether.

Zagury claims the firm is “evaluating opportunities across mining, lending, treasury, and energy.”

Newer isn’t always better

Evernorth Holdings, a recently launched XRP digital asset treasury firm, has struggled immediately.

This firm has lost over half of its value in the little over a month since it has listed and is rapidly approaching the value of its XRP holdings.

Read more: XRP treasury firm Evernorth Holdings falls to new low

Can it sustain the hype?

One of the exceptions to the general pattern is Hyperliquid Strategies, which has increased substantially since its listing but is down 44% from its peak.

Though realistically, these values have tracked each other very closely, with the firm trading slightly below the value of its crypto holdings as of November 17.

Why not just use an ETF?

Read more: Bitcoin crashes below $60K after 13 days of ETF outflows

Fundamentally, it seems like digital asset treasury firms are struggling to figure out what differentiates them in an environment with increasingly diverse crypto-focused ETFs.

Firms that just hold crypto aren’t providing a meaningful differentiation from these offerings, and firms that introduce other types of financial engineering, like Strategy are introducing new types of risk as well.

Meanwhile, firms that hoped to invest in or acquire firms related to the token they hold face the problem that Zagury described in a letter to Twenty One shareholders, namely, “A bad acquisition can destroy years of value creation.”

Though the amount of value creation performed is a matter of debate.

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