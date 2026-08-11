Strategy has sold nearly 7,000 BTC in 2026

Michael Saylor’s Strategy has sold 6,948 BTC in 2026, raising $431.8 million as part of its BTC monetization program.

Saylor first announced in May that Strategy would soon start selling its BTC. Then in late June, the company revealed it would sell its accrued BTC as part of a monetization program to raise $1.25 billion for its USD reserve.

The money would be spent on preferred stock dividends, digital credit securities or Class A common stock.

Strategy’s K-8 filings reveal that its first sale of 32 BTC took place in late May. This sale made the firm $2.5 million while BTC was worth $77,135 at the time.

The company then sold:

1,363 BTC between June 29 and June 30

between June 29 and June 30 2,225 BTC between July 1 and July 5

between July 1 and July 5 1,638 BTC between July 27 and August 2

between July 27 and August 2 1,690 BTC between August 3 and August 9

This most recent sale is reflected in Strategy’s latest filing.

Strategy has bought bitcoin 20 times this year, and sold it five times.

Read more: Is a crisis brewing at Crypto.com?

These sales netted the firm $80.8 million, $135.2 million, $104.73 million, and $108.6 million, respectively. The price of BTC has fallen 13% since the selling began.

Before June 21, Strategy was mostly buying BTC, building up 163,554 BTC in 2026. These purchases cost the firm over $12.7 billion.

Strategy’s first BTC purchase was in August 2020, when it spent $250 million buying 21,454 BTC.

As of August 9, the company now holds 840,447 BTC, currently worth $53.82 billion.

It paid $63.36 billion for all this BTC, which means that it is down -$9.5 billion on its BTC investments.

Even with its $4.65 billion USD reserve included with its BTC horde, that’s still $4.9 billion less than it bought all the BTC for.

Read more: Every time Michael Saylor said he’d never sell bitcoin

Saylor’s pivot to offloading BTC was controversial among followers who believed him when he said he wouldn’t be selling.

Strategy had only ever sold BTC once back in 2022, before buying significantly more BTC two days later.

In February 2025, when BTC was above $84,000, Saylor famously said, “Sell a kidney if you must, but keep the BTC.”

The price of the asset has since fallen 24% to $64,042, while his advice was ultimately abandoned by his firm.

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