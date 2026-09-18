TRON Inc.’s TRX came from HTX after UK sanctions

TRON Inc., a TRX digital asset treasury firm, was receiving its TRX from an HTX wallet until shortly after HTX was sanctioned.

It then transitioned to receiving TRX from an HTX-funded wallet.

TRON Inc. is advised by Justin Sun and is chaired by Weike Sun, Justin’s father.

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We know that TEySEZLJf6rs2mCujGpDEsgoMVWKLAk9mT is the treasury address for TRON Inc. thanks to its daily posts on X and a press release attached to its form 8-K.

This address was previously receiving its daily purchases of TRX from TFTWNgDBkQ5wQoP8RXpRznnHvAVV8x5jLu, an address labeled on TRONSCAN as “HTX 4,” and which was previously included in the HTX proof-of-reserves disclosures.

This started to change a few days after the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office sanctioned Huobi Global S.A., an entity related to the HTX exchange.

HTX 4 was previously included in the HTX proof-of-reserves disclosures.

These sanctions landed on May 26, and the daily transfers from HTX 4 continued until the final one on May 29.

Also on May 29, HTX 4 funded an address with a single TRX, TYyriWzf7AW75hwiVB4oDBrJGThidZuRTd (TYyr).

This was followed by funding it with more TRX, which allowed TYyr to step into the breach and become the address that was sending TRON Inc. its daily TRX.

TYyr sends TRON Inc. its daily TRX.

TYyr has also received TRX from TK86Qm97uM848dMk8G7xNbJB7zG1uW3h1n, an address which is labeled as “HTX 5” and is still disclosed in the HTX proof of reserves.

TRON Inc. now generally receives from TWhDfwC8QE6pQyiYy248dNor3uphPEw5M2.

Most of that address’ TRX comes from Binance, but it has also received from HTX-affiliated addresses.

BiT Global

TRON Inc.’s disclosures have previously noted that it has purchased TRX from Justin Sun-linked BiT Global for its dollar-cost-averaging daily purchases.

Additionally, TRON Inc. notes that it has hired BiT Global to “be the custodian of the treasury wallet.”

The same disclosure also claims, “The Company retains sole control of the treasury wallet and private keys in Hong Kong. Mr. Weike Sun and Mr. Zi Yang, our directors, are authorized by the board to make the arrangement for safeguarding and operating the private keys of the treasury wallet.”

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One of the directors of TRON Inc., Zhihong Liu, is also a director for BiT Global Trust Limited in Hong Kong.

BiT Global is also one of the custodians for Justin Sun-advised Wrapped Bitcoin.

Broadly, these transactions purportedly from BiT Global coming from HTX-controlled wallets to Justin Sun-advised TRON Inc. point towards the deep relationships between Sun entities.

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