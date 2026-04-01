Bitcoin’s best month since September was a 1.8% gain

Bitcoin (BTC) finally closed a month with positive price performance for the first time since September, but it only snapped its five-month losing streak by the slimmest of margins.

BTC opened the month at $67,000 and closed at $68,221. In other words, the entire “gain” amounted to about $1,200 per coin, or 1.8%.

For context, BTC often fluctuates by that amount within a few minutes on an average day.

Energized by even the most pitiful shred of evidence that the crypto bear market might be ending, the BTC community celebrated the momentum shift.

The Fear and Greed Index hit an all-time low of five out of 100 on February 6, 2026. It’s now much higher, if you squint a bit less, at 31.

Bitcoin’s entire March “gain” amounted to about $1,200 per coin, or 1.8%.

One less bad month for BTC

The streak that preceded March’s flicker of positivity was genuinely ugly.

BTC was worth more than $126,000 on October 6, 2025. By February 6, it had collapsed to $60,000.

Recent monthly losses have been relentless. Total crypto market capitalization fell by $200 billion in October, $610 billion in November, $110 billion in December, $300 billion in January, and $350 billion in February.

March paused that decimation with a $40 billion gain, the slimmest of margins.

Still, at least it’s not as bad as its absolute worst moment this year.

BTC is 14% higher than its $59,930 low set on February 6. It’s even rallied a bit since the onset of a typically bearish war and macro environment.

Read more: Bitcoin outperforms gold as Iran war shakes ‘safe-haven’ trade

Celebrating any flicker of green on social media

The reaction on social media revealed just how desperate BTC traders had become for any glimmer of hope.

Bitcoin Magazine announced the green close with a breathless all-caps alert, as if BTC hadn’t just spent half a year losing nearly half its value.

One popular account called it a “massive dose of hopium” before adding, perhaps wisely, “Let’s hope this is not an April Fools’ joke.”

Read more: What is @inversebrah?

The longest continuous monthly bear streak prior to this stretch was a six-month long red streak from August 2018 through January 2019.

BTC is today priced at $68,300, 46% below its October high and 23% lower year to date.

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