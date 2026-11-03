XRP treasury firm Evernorth Holdings falls to new low

XRP digital asset treasury firm Evernorth Holdings fell to a record low close of $11.70 yesterday, a drop of 44% from its first-day high.

Evernorth Holdings, the XRP digital asset treasury firm whose shareholders include Ripple Labs, Arrington XRP Capital, and SBI Holdings, reached a record low close since its merger became effective of $11.70 yesterday evening.

This is down 44% from its first-day high of $21 on October 9.

The decline is an even more extreme 78% from its pre-merger $53 peak listed on the Evernorth Investor Relations page.

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen is exposed to Evernorth Holdings through his controlling shareholder role at Ripple Labs and his Larsen Lam Children’s Remainder Trust. RippleWorks — a nonprofit cofounded by Larsen — is the majority owner of the Arrington XRP Capital Fund.

Evernorth Holdings is down 44% from the first-day high of $21 on October 9.

The price today has recovered a little bit from its close yesterday, mostly trading above $12.

The firm holds approximately 473 million XRP.

Evernorth announced on October 26 that it had “entered into a common stock purchase agreement with CF Principal Investments LLC to establish a committed equity facility for up to 5,218,935 Shares of Class A Common Stock.”

It also said, “Assuming the closing stock price of XRPN on October 22, 2026, if fully executed the facility would generate aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $80 million.”

This facility, if used, is intended to support “the acquisition of XRP and product development in the XRP ecosystem.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.