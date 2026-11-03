Accessibility

Text size
Theme

Markets 24h

BTC $76,986 +0.05%
ETH $2,263 +0.45%
BNB $692 -0.73%
XRP $1.25 +0.33%
SOL $91.90 -0.31%
TRX $0.3224 +0.78%
HYPE $82.95 -1.16%
ZEC $1,202 +5.34%
XMR $630 +4.12%
DOGE $0.0740 -0.29%
LEO $9.28 -0.63%
LINK $10.85 -2.04%
ADA $0.1870 -1.08%
XLM $0.1597 -1.15%
BCH $271 -2.16%
NEAR $3.77 -1.49%
UNI $7.09 +1.70%
LTC $53.30 -1.02%
CC $0.0966 +2.98%
AVAX $8.41 +0.57%

evernorth holdings, XRP — by Protos Staff

XRP treasury firm Evernorth Holdings falls to new low

XRP digital asset treasury firm Evernorth Holdings fell to a record low close of $11.70 yesterday, a drop of 44% from its first-day high.

Evernorth Holdings, the XRP digital asset treasury firm whose shareholders include Ripple Labs, Arrington XRP Capital, and SBI Holdings, reached a record low close since its merger became effective of $11.70 yesterday evening.

This is down 44% from its first-day high of $21 on October 9.

The decline is an even more extreme 78% from its pre-merger $53 peak listed on the Evernorth Investor Relations page.

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen is exposed to Evernorth Holdings through his controlling shareholder role at Ripple Labs and his Larsen Lam Children’s Remainder Trust. RippleWorks — a nonprofit cofounded by Larsen — is the majority owner of the Arrington XRP Capital Fund.

Evernorth Holdings is down 44% from the first-day high of $21 on October 9.

The price today has recovered a little bit from its close yesterday, mostly trading above $12.

The firm holds approximately 473 million XRP.

Evernorth announced on October 26 that it had “entered into a common stock purchase agreement with CF Principal Investments LLC to establish a committed equity facility for up to 5,218,935 Shares of Class A Common Stock.”

It also said, “Assuming the closing stock price of XRPN on October 22, 2026, if fully executed the facility would generate aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $80 million.”

This facility, if used, is intended to support “the acquisition of XRP and product development in the XRP ecosystem.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on XBluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Was this article interesting? Share it