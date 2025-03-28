<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1962531">Avi Eisenberg seeks leniency in child porn and crypto sentencing</a>

Avraham “Avi” Eisenberg and his lawyers are seeking leniency in a recently filed sentencing memorandum related to his child pornography and cryptocurrency market manipulation charges.

Eisenberg famously manipulated the Mango Markets DAO by entering into a series of transactions that allowed him to appropriate large quantities of assets.

After the Federal Bureau of Investigations received a search warrant for Eisenberg’s phone, they identified child pornography on the device.

The sentencing memorandum notes that Eisenberg states that he will not “break any more laws.”

Additionally, it notes that his cryptocurrency-related sentencing should be modified downward because:

“He researched the legality of the MNGO trade and found ample reason to draw the conclusion (which was rejected by the jury’s verdict) that the trade was not illegal.”

“He acted in an environment where the practice of actively identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities… is commonplace and financially rewarded.”

“He intended to, and did, repay a substantial amount of the money he obtained well before he was charged.”

Furthermore, regarding his child pornography charges, he claimed that he “initially considered all depictions of sexual activity so extremely sinful that he made no distinction between child pornography and adult pornography.”

Eisenberg’s letter to the judge further notes that he “believed that smart contracts were, in general, valid legal contracts.” Furthermore, he claims that he “did not want to cause users to lose funds.”

The conclusion of Eisenberg’s letter notes that once released, he hopes “to use my talents and knowledge for good,” possibly by continuing “with trading and investments (while making sure to comply with all applicable laws).”

