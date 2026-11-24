Chinese media is celebrating Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia while dunking on journalists who published stories that led to his resignation.

Chinese influencers and media are celebrating Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia while dunking on journalists who published stories that resulted in his resignation to begin with.

Social and state-run media in China have been overwhelmingly congratulatory toward Huang while suggesting that the entire mess was blown out of proportion.

Confusing situation

The Global Times, a state-owned media outlet, has published multiple stories about the Huang ousting, including one that suggested US media had branded Huang a “spy” and stated that “the winds of McCarthyism are still blowing” — neither of which appears to be true.

A second article called the entire affair a “messy farce” and proposed that a “next round of ‘witch hunts’” and “baseless ‘exposés’” will be presented soon.

While the outlet failed to mention claims that Donald Trump played a pivotal role in Huang’s return, Hu Xijin — known colloquially as “The Troll King of China” — stated that “the Republican defectors… have begun to regroup around Trump, and the Nvidia board has once again bought into what he says.”

China’s “Troll King” has his say on Donald Trump’s potential involvement.

Read more: AMD loses $67 billion over China concerns

Social media accounts in China love Jensen

It isn’t just state run media showing Jensen Huang unconditional love; it’s Chinese social media, too.

On Rednote, users suggested that Huang’s return was “a win-win,” and crowed, “Jensen gets his glory back, and the employees get that early raise.”

Elsewhere, users claimed, “Someone like [Huang] has top-tier personal credit, seriously a promise is worth gold.”

Meanwhile, on WeChat, users said, “This incident proves that Lao Huang is worth one trillion,” that “experience stems from your own capabilities,” and that Huang is “shak[ing] the entire world with [his] strength!”

Just some of the gushing social media posts celebrating Huang’s return.

Silicon Valley in disarray

The public and state-media narrative across much of the mainland means that many Silicon Valley elites and China hawks, like Jason Calacanis and Balaji Srinivasan, will find it difficult, if not impossible, to bridge the gap between their accounts and the reality on the ground in China.

Calacanis even took to MSNOW to state that Huang’s return means “America wins the race to superintelligence,” and added a hint of alarmism, stating “if the Chinese Communist Party wins [the race to superintelligence] then democracy and humanity loses.”

Why the Chinese state-owned media and public-at-large appear to agree whole-heartedly with him welcoming Jensen Huang back to Nvidia with open arms is unclear.

Stephanie Ruhle nearly kicks Jason Calacanis off the set in a testy panel about Jensen Huang!



Ruhle: Do not be dismissive to Nilay.



Calacanis: He's a journalist. He worked for me.



Nilay Patel: Jason can take whatever shots that he wants. I think you are hero-worshiping Jensen… pic.twitter.com/m3SSaqITKx — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) November 23, 2026

Read more: China’s getting worried about its stock markets

How Silicon Valley will come to terms with the clear excitement coming from the Chinese public and Communist Party while maintaining that Huang’s return is the only way to win the race to superintelligence, save democracy, and defeat our competitors in the East remains to be seen.

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