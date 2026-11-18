Nvidia reported a record $115.8B quarter but still hasn't filed the 10-Q that would certify and file those numbers with the SEC.

Nvidia’s interim CEO has cautioned that the recently reported biggest top line in the company’s history — a record $115.8 billion in quarterly revenue — shouldn’t be considered as “filed” with the SEC.

The company has also admitted that its unpaid invoices have more than doubled from January to $81 billion.

Fueling suspicions about the quality of that $115.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported an SEC probe of Nvidia’s shareholder disclosures.

Short-seller Michael Burry also posted a list of doubts about Nvidia’s financials, while another famous short-seller, Carson Block, opened a new short-sale.

In addition to skepticism by short-sellers, Nvidia’s quarter has raised at least three red flags.

Nvidia furnished, not filed, its quarterly earnings

Merely “furnishing” this press release without certifying its contents, Nvidia disclaims associated liability for violations of SEC Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 18.

Moreover, Nvidia’s extraordinary accounts receivable figure requires equally extraordinary faith that Nvidia’s customers will actually pay what they owe — especially with its stock trading at 20 times earnings.

The company “furnished” earnings numbers but declined to actually file a Form 10-Q yesterday, even though Nvidia has filed a formal 10-Q within a day of earnings for each of its last nine quarterly earnings reports without fail.

As opposed to “filed” earnings, “furnished” earnings carry no liability under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act, so shareholders cannot invoke it to sue over false statements, as they could over a filed report.

Sarbanes-Oxley officer certifications attach to 10-Q forms, not furnished exhibits. Those signatures attest that the financials are fairly presented.

For now, the record quarter exists only as furnished exhibits, not a certified report. Specifically, the AI chipmaker furnished Q3 results yesterday afternoon via an attachment to Form 8-K, a non-certified form.

As of publication time, Nvidia still hasn’t filed the Form 10-Q that normally would have arrived yesterday. Interim CEO Colette Kress wrote, “We plan to file our 10-Q in the coming weeks,” giving no particular reason for the delay.

Read more: YouTube beat Wall Street to the Nvidia scandal

Nvidia investors noticed

Shares momentarily rallied more than 5% after the bell, but they were trading 2% lower than yesterday’s close by 1pm. Some analysts lowered price targets, with UBS cutting its price target by $20/share, Summit Insights cutting from Buy to Hold, and other bearish actions.

Since at least 2025, every other “Magnificent Seven” stock has filed its 10-Q within one day of furnishing earnings.

Although Nvidia’s supplemental data shows China revenue, including Hong Kong, up 272% from $2.97 billion a year ago to $11 billion this quarter, the document itself cautions that Q4 forecasts assume $0 China data center compute revenue.

As an additional concern, the otherwise highly detailed press release conspicuously fails to name Jensen Huang, the company’s CEO who resigned days earlier.

Instead of being upfront, Nvidia merely mentioned “leadership transition and the search for a new chief executive officer,” as well as the board committee’s vague investigation that commenced with an incredible assertion that “the board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised” as a result of Huang’s conduct.

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