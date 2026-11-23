The price of BTC spiked 4.3% while Nvidia's stock rose 30% following Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

Nvidia’s executive board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO just 11 days after he quit following an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Walter Bloomberg reports that the board found Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Regardless, the firm will reportedly form a committee to investigate an alleged foreign intelligence operation targeting Huang.

Nvidia said, “The board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

Read more: How Alice Huang helped Nvidia with Chinese export restrictions

Nvidia’s board previously claimed last week that it wouldn’t reinstate Huang. That same week, it was reported that the SEC is probing Nvidia.

The price of BTC shot up 4.3% immediately after the news went live, while Nvidia’s stock rose by 30%.

Huang was revealed to have had two affairs, one of which was with Alice Huang, an alleged Chinese spy who is believed to have used the Nvidia CEO’s power to smuggle export-controlled chips for the Chinese Communist Party.

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