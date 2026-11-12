LIVE: Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia after affairs with spy, employee

Nvidia announced that it will have a new CEO after founder Jensen Huang reportedly had affairs with a Chinese spy and a direct report.

Nvidia has announced that Jensen Huang will be resigning as CEO after engaging in affairs with a Chinese spy and one of his direct reports.

Huang will be replaced by Nvidia’s current CFO Colette Kress, who will take the role on an interim basis.

The outgoing CEO’s first reported affair was with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, who served as an executive at Megaspeed. She’s also reportedly an intelligence agent for China.

Read more: Can Nvidia fire CEO Jensen Huang over his affair?

Jensen’s second affair was reportedly with Kimberly Powell.

Powell is Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare and is one of Jensen’s direct reports at Nvidia.

Chart of NVDA during this scandal.

Reportedly, the Commerce Department, led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, had previously halted an investigation into Megaspeed, referring it to the Department of Justice, and Lutnick had reportedly been warned about the relationship between Jensen and Alice.

The Commerce Department is also reportedly close to finalizing a rule that it hopes will limit China’s remote access to GPU clusters.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has suggested that “there is only one man to take his place — TIM COOK of Apple.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.