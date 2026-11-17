Breaking stories about Nvidia AI chip-smuggling are actually old news, with publicly available evidence dating back to mid-2025.

Most major news outlets’ recent scoops about Nvidia’s suspected evasion of US export controls would sound pretty impressive — if a YouTube channel hadn’t publicly documented the evidence 15 months ago.

Gamers Nexus, which was founded in 2008 by Steve Burke and currently boasts more than 2.7 million subscribers, has been covering this particular story since 2025.

On August 17, 2025, Burke’s team published “The Nvidia AI GPU Black Market,” a three-and-a-half-hour documentary.

In the film, Burke and his crew followed GPUs from American resellers through Southeast Asian brokers to Chinese buyers. The filming stretched across Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Taipei.

Last night, the US Commerce and Justice departments validated parts of Burke’s investigation, jointly announcing that the Commerce Department has been secretly investigating the company controlled by the lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang since 2024.

A 2025 film followed GPUs from American resellers through Southeast Asian brokers to Chinese buyers.

The press release also confirmed that the Justice Department continues to lead a criminal investigation into Megaspeed’s possible evasion of US export controls of AI chips. For context, evasion of US export controls is a criminal, not merely civil, issue.

Alice Huang, one of at least three women with whom Nvidia’s married CEO has had a romantic affair, was a controlling executive of Megaspeed, a Singaporean company that allegedly assisted with routing money from Chinese companies for the benefit of Nvidia’s export-controlled AI chips.

Her company also allegedly assisted Chinese companies with purchasing cloud compute from Nvidia’s export-controlled chips via data centers in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Nvidia, for its part, has denied wrongdoing. It claims to have instructed customers, including Megaspeed, to honor US export restrictions.

Year-to-date stock chart of Nvidia (Nasdaq:NVDA).

A 2025 documentary about Nvidia chip-smuggling

Burke recapped his reporting yesterday, drawing another 1.3 million views within 24 hours. He titled his video, “If only somebody told us about the GPU smuggling.”

Watching the Wall Street Journal and CNN suddenly cover Nvidia’s alleged GPU smuggling, Burke lamented, “I was too early, man. I was too early.”

The uncomfortable part of this month’s news cycle about Jensen’s problematic relationship with Megaspeed is how much of the story has been public for months.

Read more: Jensen Huang’s exit caps a year of wrecked Nvidia predictions

Nvidia’s problems have been public knowledge since 2025

Indeed, the Financial Times reported in July 2025 that more than $1 billion in banned Nvidia silicon had been smuggled to China, and Gamers Nexus expanded on that evidence with follow-up reporting.

In August 2025, the Justice Department charged two California-based Chinese nationals with allegedly shipping AI chips to China the same August Burke’s film dropped.

The Megaspeed name first drew public scrutiny in October 2025, in a New York Times report that also covered the company’s executive, Alice Huang.

Federal prosecutors even dismantled a $160 million H100 and H200 chip-smuggling ring in December 2025. Both of those series are Nvidia AI chips.

these guys deserve a pulitzer prize or whatever award colbert won for the super pac series. or something for best reporting/documentary.



they're probably going to have trouble travelling internationally for a while…maybe an oscar would be a good consolation prize. https://t.co/jFrMnRmXgD — Data Finnovation (@DataFinnovation) November 17, 2026

By Februrary 2026, Singapore had already charged three men with fraud over alleged false representations to server suppliers.

Short seller Culper Research disclosed a Nvidia short in May 2026, publicly alleging that over 20% of Nvidia’s fiscal 2026 compute revenue remained driven by China, despite the company’s proclamation that its Chinese revenue was dropping to $0 to honor US export restrictions.

Culper Research also claimed Alibaba secretly financed Megaspeed, and flagged Jensen’s unusually close ties to Alice.

In summary, the public trail of evidence about Nvidia and alleged chip-smuggling has existed for well over a year. The Information now estimates that Alice’s Megaspeed network moved about 240,000 chips worth over $7 billion.

The US government promises to bring “the full extent of the law” against Megaspeed. The evidence of that black market for Nvidia’s export-controlled chips, meanwhile, was available for free on YouTube since 2025.

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