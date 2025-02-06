Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky wants to delay fraud sentencing

Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky is attempting to delay his court sentencing by one month in order to give his legal team time to “review government submissions for accuracy.”

Inner City Press shared a letter from Mashinksy’s legal counsel on Wednesday that requests his sentencing be moved from April 8 to May 8.

His counsel wrote, “The defense wants to ensure that it has sufficient time to prepare a sentencing submission that accurately presents Mr. Mashinsky’s views on his offense conduct.”

Crypto in the court: Now Alex Mashinsky of Celsius who pled guilty asks to delay his sentencing for a month, from April 8 to May 8, 2025 – US Attorney's Office does not (for now) consent.

Crypto in the court: Now Alex Mashinsky of Celsius who pled guilty asks to delay his sentencing for a month, from April 8 to May 8, 2025 – US Attorney's Office does not (for now) consent.

It says the case’s factual complexity, the time required to assess the government’s offense conduct submission, and Mashinsky’s multiple legal obligations have contributed to this “frankly untenable situation.”

“The additional 30 days will allow the defense to review the government’s submission for accuracy and marshal any necessary additional information so that it can be presented to the Court in the most streamlined and efficient manner possible,” the letter claims.

Mashinsky’s counsel also noted, “Barring any unforeseen emergencies, the defense will not seek another sentencing adjournment beyond May 8, 2025.”

The letter also claims that the government has objected to moving his sentencing date while calling the request “premature.”

The Celsius founder was arrested in July 2024 and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud five months later. He secured a plea deal that states he must refrain from appealing any sentence handed to him of 30 years or less.

The counsel’s letter also requests that the deadline to submit objections to the Probation Office’s presentence investigation report and the probation’s final disclosure both be delayed by one week.

