Burwick Law founder likely behind Pump Fun memecoin, report

The Managing Partner and Founder of Burwick Law, Max Burwick, likely launched DOGSHIT2, the token at the centre of an ongoing Pump Fun lawsuit, despite claiming his firm had nothing to do with it.

Research from crypto influencer Wirelyss shows that the account behind the launch of DOGSHIT2, “Bigbl,” shares the same crypto address with the purchaser of the DeGods NFT, “y00t #6430.”

An associate of Burwick, @brandon_galang, met up with Burwick in 2023 for some “degen yoga.” Galang shared a picture of three individuals with NFT pictures covering their faces and tagged Burwick and “@dgoldzz.”

The NFT on the far left is the y00t #6430 NFT linked to the Bigbl Pump Fun account.

The Bigbl crypto address bought the y00t #6430 NFT on December 30, 2022, for over $31,000.

The person behind this y00t NFT has a tattoo on his left arm that closely resembles the end of the tattoo on Burwick’s left arm. Another post from a Solana artist followed by Burwick claims that Burwick is “a y00t.”

Burwick Law denies launching Dogshit2 onchain

The DOGSHIT2 token appeared in Burwick Law’s lawsuit against Pump Fun in a series of screenshots detailing its step-by-step launch process. Pump Fun allegedly offered and sold unregistered securities while omitting “basic investor protections.”

Burwick Law claims it has “no affiliation, endorsement, or ownership interest in the DOGSHIT2 token or any related assets. Simply put, our firms have not launched any memecoins onchain.”

Legal intern Dancing Eddie asked Burwick who created the token, and he said, “Why would it matter?” while refusing to comment further.

Max Burwick’s tattoo that resembles the tattoo in the yoga meetup.

Wirelyss has previously criticized Burwick Law for denying it launched the token “on-chain.” Wirelyss claims the firm launched the token “off-chain” instead and is trying to shift launch accountability from itself and onto the token’s first buyer.

Indeed, Pump Fun notes that DOGSHIT2 “was created offchain, which means that the CA deployer may appear different to the actual coin creator.”

SEC says memecoin aren’t securities

Burwick Law says Pump Fun has the technical capability to take down DOGSHIT2, but is choosing not to “despite the clear financial and legal risks posed to the public.”

The lawsuit against Pump Fun may also be hampered by the latest Securities and Exchange Commission statement on memecoins. It claims memecoins “do not involve the offer and sale of securities under the federal securities laws.”

“As such, persons who participate in the offer and sale of memecoins do not need to register their transactions with the Commission under the Securities Act of 1933 or fall within one of the Securities Act’s exemptions from registration.”

Protos has reached out to Burwick Law and Wirelyss for comment.

