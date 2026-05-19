Crypto clout chasers arrested after Punch the monkey stunt

Two members of a self-professed memecoin “cult” have been arrested after jumping into the enclosure of simian sensation Punch the monkey in an attempt to win a $1 million viral content competition.

Twenty four-year-old, Reid Jahnai Daysun, scaled the fence at the Ichikawa Zoo while 27-year-old Neal Jabahri Duan, filmed the stunt.

Zoo staff quickly escorted the intruder from the site, and the pair were arrested for obstructing zoo operations.

Footage of the intruder wearing the MEMECOIN suit.

Read more: Is PUNCH token the new Moo Deng?

The stunt is likely linked to a $1 million content competition launched by the team behind the “coin that doesn’t need an introduction” $MEMECOIN. The competition asks hopefuls to generate viral content and, presumably, help pump Memecoin’s price in the process.

Indeed, to help them in their quest, content creators are able to claim their own Memecoin suit, like the one seen in the Punch stunt, for free so that they can go and “ignite the algorithm with viral chaos.”

The competition’s blurb states, “Our million-dollar war chest awaits the most daring, creative, and devastatingly viral content created.”

📍 Rotterdam harbor



Today Memecoin explored the Hanta Virus cruise pic.twitter.com/nmkzOJ5mvm — Memecoin (@thememecoincult) May 18, 2026 One content creator visited the docked cruise ship where the hantavirus spread.

Read more: Memecoin traders praying for global hantavirus pandemic

Organizers of Memecoin cult aren’t sorry

In response to the stunt, Memecoin’s official X account said that it is “endlessly grateful for the cult we have built together,” but that it wants its members “to respect local laws and never put yourselves, others, or any animals at risk.”

The account also defended the pair, claiming, “No monkey was touched or harmed during the stunt. From what we can tell, the sole intention was to give Punch a fresh new teddy bear to keep him company.”

The account’s interpretation of the pair’s “sole intention” here seems to ignore their actual intention of winning the competition.

The suit on the Just a Memecoin page matches the one used in Punch’s enclosure.

Read more: ‘Crypto Robin Hood’ faked prison for clout, rugged memecoins for Palestine

The account offered to donate 1 million yen, a little over $6,000, to the zoo and help improve the enclosure and support their work. It offered no apology.

The post was, however, subject to a community-note that pointed out that local Japanese laws, such as building intrusions and an obstruction of business by force, were potential violations.

Ichikawa Zoo is now upping security at monkey enclosure

In response, Ichikawa Zoo has “filed a damage report with the Ichikawa Police Station.”

It claims that it will expand the restriction area around the enclosure, install nets in the area, and hire staff to patrol the enclosure.

The zoo noted that no abnormalities have been spotted in the monkeys, and that it’s also considering a full-scale ban on filming at Punch’s home.

Another crypto influencer caught up in the drama was Ansem, whose real name is Zion Thomas. Ansem looks vaguely similar to the perpetrator in the suit, and so onlookers began to blame him for the crime.

He denied the accusations and noted that he was in New York at the time. He said, “Ive caught a lot of strays on this app but getting accused of abusing a monkey in a Tokyo zoo while I’m on the Q Train is definitely a new one.”

Punch previously went viral last February when he was filmed bonding with an IKEA plushie. At the time, memecoiners cashed in on the monkey’s popularity by launching $PUNCH.

The price action of $PUNCH following its highs in February.

Read more: Kash Patel ‘spiderkash’ leak triggers dozens of Solana memecoin scams

The token has made recent 20% gains following the latest stunt, but is still down 94% from the all-time highs it enjoyed in February when it hit a market cap of $43 million.

Memecoiners often do outlandish and illegal stunts for their tokens, such as setting themselves on fire, faking jet crashes, and illegally trespassing on the Hollywood sign.

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