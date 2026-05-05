Iggy Azalea allegedly mis-sold MOTHER, leading to investor losses

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has been hit with a class action lawsuit accusing her of falsely promoting the use cases of her cryptocurrency MOTHER and causing investors financial losses.

Azalea, real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was named today by crypto legal firm Burwick Law in a suit filed in the New York Southern District Court.

The suit details how the rapper promoted MOTHER as an exclusive means of accessing her online casino, MOTHERLAND, and as a means of securing discounts with mobile firm Unreal Mobile.

However, it claims that the casino was never entirely dependent on MOTHER, and often dealt with stablecoin tether (USDT). It also notes that the Unreal Mobile MOTHER integration never occurred.

One year of $MOTHER 🫶✨ What we’ve built speaks for itself. Today marks more than just a milestone, it’s the start of something that’s about to ignite.. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4L3EtT02c8 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) May 28, 2025 Coingecko notes that MOTHER reached a market cap high of almost $150 million. It’s now $1.2 million.

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Another luxury marketplace launched by Kelly, Dream Vault, made similar exclusivity promises regarding MOTHER’s usage, but these were never present, according to the lawsuit.

Overall, the lawsuit alleges that the promises surrounding MOTHER’s utility uses, market support, and access rights were “limited, incomplete, contradicted, temporary, or not delivered.”

It also claims that buyers were misled, and that Kelly misrepresented the token’s economics and the amount of tokens owned by insiders. She claimed to only hold 3% of the supply.

However, crypto analysts like Bubblemaps noted that 20% of the supply was bought by insiders before Kelly’s public launch, and they sold their holdings for $2 million.

The lawsuit’s various claims for relief accuse the defendants of deceptive practices, false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. It seeks various compensatory damages to cover the losses the victims have allegedly suffered.

Burwick Law’s Azalea suit shows signs of AI usage

Burwick Law was recently forced to apologise for and correct various citations and grammatical errors, including multiple misplaced quotation marks, in its lawsuit against memecoin platform Pump Fun.

The firm wrote that the errors “do not affect any substantive legal argument in the opposition,” and that it “regrets these errors and any inconvenience to the court or opposing counsel.”

However, these flaws could point to signs of potential AI usage, something which also appears to be present in its Azeala lawsuit.

Read more: ‘Hawk Tuah’ star pulled into expanding memecoin lawsuit

Indeed, the suit is littered with complex sentence structures, colons, and em dashes. There are also multiple short sentences that open paragraphs while adding little to no extra information.

Protos has reached out to Burwick Law and Azalea’s talent agency, United Talent Agency, for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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