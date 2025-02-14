<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1898108">Burwick Law chief refuses to comment on Dogshit2 memecoin</a>

Max Burwick, the managing partner of Burwick Law, which is currently suing Pump Fun, has questioned why the launch of the Dogshit2 memecoin matters while refusing to comment on who launched the token in the first place.

Burwick made the comments in a Thursday interview hosted by Dancing Eddie, a legal intern for Cube Exchange.

Dogshit2 was featured in Burwick Law’s dossier of evidence against Pump Fun. The dossier showed the token’s creation step-by-step and led many to believe that it was launched by the firm during its lawsuit against the memecoin platform.

However, Burwick Law claims, “Our firms have no affiliation, endorsement, or ownership interest in the Dogshit2 token or any related assets. Simply put, our firms have not launched any memecoins onchain.”

Burwick added, “I don’t understand the interest,” after he was asked to comment on Dogshit2.

chatting with BURWICK LAW https://t.co/XHBnXboq07 — Eddie (@DancingEddie_) February 14, 2025 The interview with Max Burwick and Eddie.

Read more: Scoop: Law firm suing Pump Fun faces violent threats and doxxing

Eddie asked Burwick if he, or anyone affiliated with Burwick Law, entered the details of Dogshit2 and clicked “create coin.” Burwick answered, “I’m confused, why would it matter?” He added, “Why is it so important?”

Burwick then questioned the legitimacy of the question and asked if people are concluding that victims who have been taken advantage of and harmed shouldn’t be allowed to have legal representation.

Eddie’s cohost, Lexiconical, then asked again, “Who clicked deploy?”

“Some want a gotcha, some just think it would be funny and probably say that you were based that you did it, others just want to either buy and sell the token and make money,” he explained.

In response, Burwick said, “You see why I can’t make any comments in any way.

“I’m sure a bunch of people tuned in to get something there but that’s just not going to happen.”

Burwick Law denies launching token on-chain

The launch of Dogshit2 has been scrutinized by crypto influencer Wirelyss. She claims Burwick Law dishonestly denied launching the token “on-chain,” and suggests it launched it off-chain instead.

Did a law firm suing Pump Fun make a memecoin called dogshit2?



Let's talk about it!! pic.twitter.com/sDecyHeFCK — Wirelyss 👁️‍🗨️💫 (@wirelyss) February 9, 2025 Wirelyss’ analysis of Burwick Law’s statements on Dogshit2.

Read more: Trader suing Pump Fun still uses the platform

Wirelyss says this is due to the nature of the token’s launch, and that its first buyer is responsible for launching the token on-chain. She claims Burwick Law is using this to shift accountability for the token launch.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.