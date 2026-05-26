Charles Hoskinson’s $250M clinic to close after buying up NFTs and robots

A $250 million medical clinic launched by Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson is shutting down after scaling too quickly and burning through cash left it “no longer financially sustainable.”

When the Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic opened in Wyoming in 2023, Hoskinson claimed it would become the “Mayo Clinic of the West,” where a wide variety of specialised healthcare would be available to locals from the rural region.

However, despite the fanfare, in December 2025, two concreting firms created by Hoskinson, which were helping to expand the clinic, announced 136 layoffs. The clinic itself then announced a further 40 job cuts in January.

The clinic, which was decorated with some of Hoskinson’s favourite knicknacks, including talking robots, space NFTs, and Roman coins, subsequently admitted that it had scaled too quickly and was burning through cash.

Hoskinson said at the time, “The blame for growing too fast falls on the Hoskinson family. We moved too quickly because we wanted to say ‘yes’ to every request for help.”

Five months on, the Cowboy State Daily reports that the clinic’s leaders informed staff on Friday that the clinic would shut down on July 31.

Exterior of the Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic. Photo from the clinic’s website.

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A spokesperson said, “We have reached the difficult conclusion that the organization is no longer financially sustainable in its current form.”

The clinic posted on Facebook, “We set out to create something very ambitious: a place where patients in our rural community could access advanced care, specialty providers, prevention programs, and modern medical technology without having to leave the region.”

Patients, staff, and the community will supposedly see “an orderly, compassionate, and responsible transition.”

“Our last day of patient appointments is July 31, 2026. Between now and then, our full team remains committed to your care. We strongly encourage you to establish care with a new provider before our closing date so there is no interruption to your healthcare,” it posted.

Hoskinson leaves patients and doctors scrambling for help

Hoskinson claims that his clinic was serving between 18,000 and 20,000 patients. Cowboy State Daily spoke with some of these patients who will be impacted by the closure.

Shawnna Langdon, who lives with aggressive rheumatoid arthritis, relied on the clinic’s vicinity to her home to help with her pain. The next nearest clinic is in South Dakota.

She planned to transfer all her rheumatology care to the clinic this summer, but is now rushing to find new doctors and reschedule surgery that was cancelled.

Other patients took to online forums to express their sadness over the closure. Doctors who were slated to start work at the firm in January were also hung out to dry and told there was no job for them.

One anonymous doctor claimed they completed their background check and fulfilled all the relevant requirements before their offer was withdrawn.

They said, “When I asked them why the offer was withdrawn, they told me it’s a business organization decision. The team decided not to open the position.”

“This has been extremely difficult for me, like right now, personally and professionally,” they claimed, adding that they were preparing to relocate for the job.

“It’s a very hard time for me now,” the doctor added.

The clinic housed Roman coins, NFTs, and robots

Cowboy State Daily describes the clinic as a “personal museum of Charles Hoskinson’s globe-trotting life.”

Dotted throughout the clinic are Hoskinson’s favourite works of art, Roman coins, a replica of the Book of the Dead, and an NFT that was “flown” into space, all on display.

The waiting room is modeled on his favorite Swedish hotel, there’s an “infinity room” that uses mirrors to display your reflection an infinite number of times, and another infinity statue in the waiting room.

There were replica robots from the sci-fi series Lost in Space and The Forbidden Planet, and plans to install several exotic fish and dart frog enclosures.

The waiting room and entrance of the clinic. Photo from the clinic’s website.

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The building was also going to include a private “napatorium” where Hoskinson could sleep. The room was inspired by Thomas Edison and his attempts to enter a semi-lucid state where he could come up with creative ideas.

Hoskinson’s mum, Patricia Hoskinson, claimed when showing reporters the clinic that, “He takes power naps, OK, and so that’s where he gets all these brilliant ideas.”

Plans for the clinic also included hanging dinosaur fossils from the ceiling and the inclusion of Godzilla and Mothra figures.

The decision to fill the facility with oddities left some Cardano supporters angry at Hoskinson’s decisions to torch billions of his ADA on a “vanity clinic.”

The X account belonging to former Cardano crypto project Meshnet Capital said, “Talking robots, a napatorium, space NFTs, Roman coins on the walls. Now closing. His bailout token flopped because he already burned the community. Cardano was the slow rugpull.”

Other users complained that Hoskinson spent millions on “personal pet projects,” while some compared him to a “snake oil salesman.”

One former Cardano supporter who goes by the X username “@thecardanotimes,” said yesterday that they devoted their life to the project, and that they’ll “never forgive Charles Hoskinson for his greed, his ego, and now his desperation.”

Charles Hoskinson spent hundreds of millions on personal pet projects.



He wanted a medical center, so he built a clinic in rural Wyoming where even the biggest medical centers won’t touch due to lack of profitability.



The building took too long with third party contractors, so… https://t.co/Y01T1E0JTS — Maximus (@TheCardanoTimes) May 24, 2026

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Hoskinson has yet to address the clinic’s closure on his X account.

He has, however, suggested how to reset the project’s governance structure and put himself forward as a DRap, someone who can vote on governance proposals on behalf of others.

Last November, one of Hoskinson’s senior developers, Roman Kireev quit Input | Output after Hoskinson expressed his support for an FBI investigation into a staking pool operator who “accidentally broke” the network while “vibe coding.”

Protos has reached out to the Hoskinson Health and Wellness Clinic for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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