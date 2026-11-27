Nvidia’s Blackwell chips were found in a Chinese data center linked to one of the women its CEO, Jensen Huang, had an affair with.

BTC fell below $59,000 on Friday following reports that Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips were found in a China-based data center linked to Alice Huang, one of the women involved in a controversy over alleged romantic affairs with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The news, reported by Bloomberg, sent the price of Bitcoin down by 4% and erased the gains Nvidia achieved following Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as CEO.

Over $200 billion was wiped from Nvidia’s market cap, while $250 million crypto longs were reportedly liquidated.

Blackwell chips, such as the GB300 and GB200, are restricted from being sold to China without export licenses from the US.

BTC is still hovering below $60,000 at the time of writing.

Read more: Chinese Influencers are dunking on the US for ousting Jensen Huang

Blackwell chips found at Megaspeed’s largest data center

A GB300 NVL72 rack found at the Yangtze River Delta Project was given by AI infrastructure company Shanghai Shuoyao as collateral so it could obtain a $14 million (96 million yuan) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank.

One of Nvidia’s GB200 servers, given by computing firm Shanghai Kezhan, was also found at the facility.

Back in 2024, Alice Huang’s Megaspeed used a rendering of the Yangtze River Delta Project to visualise its largest data center for investors.

Nvidia’s stock is turbulent

Earlier this week, Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after he resigned amid the affair controversy on November 12. Huang’s return reportedly came after President Donald Trump intervened and pressured the firm’s board.

Nvidia stock cratered following Huang’s departure but subsequently spiked 30% following his return.

This week, Nvidia also agreed to pay a $290 million settlement as part of a lawsuit that accused it of misleading investors over its gaming revenue and the dependence it had on crypto mining equipment between 2017 and 2018.

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