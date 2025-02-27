<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1917598">Which states are considering ‘Crypto Reserves’?</a>

President Donald Trump has tasked one of his President’s Working Groups with assessing the feasibility of placing crypto in “a national digital asset stockpile.”

This came after Trump promised that he would create a “strategic national bitcoin stockpile.”

While this stockpile still seems a way off, lawmakers across the US have submitted various bills that would allow their states to create “crypto reserves.” Protos has compiled the current status of these various bills, none of which have been successfully passed.

Read more: Crypto hasn’t stopped dumping since Donald Trump’s inauguration

Many of the bills are still under consideration, but one has already failed. Wyoming, the home state of Senator Cynthia Lummis, who has proposed a bill for a national Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, had a bill that would have enabled the state funds to invest in bitcoin. However, the bill failed in the Minerals committee.

Florida has started investing in cryptocurrency-related assets through its pension fund, even before its bill was considered. Additionally, Samuel Armes, a crypto lobbyist who planned to assault the Capitol and who leads the Florida Blockchain Business Association, is confident that this amount could be increased.

Other states like Illinois have had bills submitted that are extraordinarily unlikely to be passed, submitted by minority parties who want to discuss issues that are important to them, their constituents, or perhaps their donors.

In total, 24 states in the US are currently considering or have considered bills that enable or expand public investment in cryptocurrencies.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.