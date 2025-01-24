<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1863371">Donald Trump’s crypto executive order doesn’t mention Bitcoin</a>

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order entitled “STRENGTHENING AMERICAN LEADERSHIP IN DIGITAL FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY” that purports to “promote United States leadership in digital assets.”

However, Bitcoin purists may be disappointed that the order doesn’t specifically mention Bitcoin, instead focusing on cryptocurrency more broadly.

The order is concerned generally with reiterating the administration’s support for the industry and includes an emphasis on “promoting fair and open access to banking services for all law-abiding individual citizens and private-sector entities.”

It also calls for a review of regulations, creates a President’s Working Group, calls for an investigation into the establishment of “a national digital asset stockpile,” and attempts to ban Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with a problematically broad definition.

President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets

The order will create a “President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.” This will be made up of a variety of different federal leaders, including the Secretary of the Treasury, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Commerce, as well as the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, notably owns a stake in the largest stablecoin, Tether.

This working group has been charged with submitting a report that will “recommend regulatory and legislative proposals” within 180 days. This includes proposing “a Federal regulatory framework governing the issuance and operating of digital assets, including stablecoins.”

Additionally, the executive order insists that the Treasury, the Department of Justice (DoJ), and the SEC must “identify all regulations, guidance documents, orders, or items that affect the digital asset sector” within 30 days.

Within 60 days, these folks are supposed to recommend “whether each identified regulation, guidance document, order, or other item should be rescinded or modified.”

The order revokes a previous Biden administration executive order (14067), which called on regulators to investigate appropriate cryptocurrency regulation and CBDCs.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve?

Trump has previously promised that he will create a “strategic national bitcoin stockpile” based around “100 percent of all bitcoin the US government currently holds or acquires in the future.”

This order expands beyond Bitcoin to have the working group “evaluate the potential creation and maintenance of a national digital asset stockpile… potentially derived from cryptocurrencies lawfully seized by the Federal Government through its law enforcement efforts.”

No mention was made in the order about Trump’s other promise that soon all bitcoin will be “made in the US.”

No CBDCs

The order also takes aim at CBDCs, attempting to prevent agencies from taking “any action to establish, issue, or promote CBDCs within the jurisdiction of the United States or abroad.”

However, the definition of CBDCs in the order is incredibly broad, defining them as “digital money or monetary value, denominated in the national unit of account, that is a direct liability of the central bank.”

Liabilities of the Federal Reserve include the reserves of “more than 5,000 depository institutions” as well as the US Treasury’s own general account. Additionally, foreign banks often hold deposits at the Federal Reserve.

All of these various accounts would seem to be monetary value, noted on digital ledgers, denominated in the national unit of account, and a direct liability of the central bank. None of these would be considered CBDCs by most experts, however.

This definition of CBDC is very similar to a Bank of International Settlements definition that defines CBDCs as “a digital payment instrument, denominated in the national unit of account, that is a direct liability of the central bank.”

However, this definition changes out “digital payment instrument” for the phrase “digital money or monetary value.”

Broadly, this executive order is Trump fulfilling campaign promises to his crypto constituents, signaling he will take on regulations they don’t support, and keeping the possibility of a digital asset stockpile alive.

