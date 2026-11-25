Ukrainian lawmakers have passed a bill that would legalise crypto trading and raise $330M in annual taxes.

Ukraine’s parliament passed a bill legalising crypto trading today while implementing an 18% tax and 5% military levy on profitable transactions that could raise $330 million annually.

That’s according to Ukrainian local media, which reports that, according to opposition Holo Party member Yaroslav Zhelezniak, 271 of the country’s Verkhovna Rada lawmakers voted in favor of the bill that was first drafted a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to approve the bill before it becomes active in July 2027.

Crypto traders will get a tax discount for the first year

Before the 18% general income tax rate is introduced, crypto traders will only be subjected to a 5% tax rate in the law’s first year of enforcement, as well as the 5% military levy.

The bill also clarifies which Ukrainian regulatory bodies have jurisdiction over crypto regulation, giving the National Bank of Ukraine oversight on stablecoins and powers to alter crypto’s impact on Ukraine’s national currency, the hryvnia.

A photo taken of the parliamentary crypto vote by Ukrainian politician Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

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It makes the National Securities and Stock Market Commission responsible for licensing crypto firms and working with the legal system to block unregistered entities.

Russia is also cozying up to crypto

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill last August that sought to regulate the crypto market in the country while maintaining a ban on using crypto to pay for goods and services.

The country’s stock exchange also recently announced plans to introduce BTC, ETH and USDT trading, with the latter receiving a 22% VAT for the first month of trading.

Both countries are legislating crypto during a drawn-out war

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for almost five years.

Belarusian hackers were recently able to obtain Russia’s death records that revealed almost 500,000 Russian soldiers have died since the invasion started.

The think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that up to 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the invasion, and similarly, over 450,000 Russian soldiers.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is reportedly gunning for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine by January, before the Democrats take control of the Senate.

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