Russian crypto hackers hit Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, report

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly been hacked, and data, including private correspondence and personal information, has been stolen by the Russian-based crypto ransomware gang Qilin.

That’s according to cybersecurity analyst Dominic Alvieri, who claims the department was hacked earlier today.

Alveri shared a statement from Qilin, which claims that it’s in possession of data stolen from the ministry and that some of it has been sold on. It claims that the data includes “private correspondence, personal information, decrees etc.”

The ministry has not yet confirmed the hack.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been breached by Qilin Ransomware. pic.twitter.com/0Oi5xV0ZhD — Dominic Alvieri (@AlvieriD) March 6, 2025 Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hasn’t released any statement on the reported hack.

According to a 2024 report from the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, Qilin operates a ransomware-as-a-service operation that extorts cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and monero.

The group launched in July 2022 under the name “Agenda” before rebranding to Qilin months later. It’s russian speaking and is also believed to be behind a hack on London hospitals that caused major disruption.

Qilin has claimed ownership of the breach one day after the US froze intelligence sharing with Kyiv following a breakdown in relations between the Trump administration and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reuters reports that the US also announced plans to revoke the temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees. It notes, however, that the plans were drafted before the controversial interview between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Protos has reached out to Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

