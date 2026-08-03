Billionaire Brock Pierce did an interview with a Pro-Putin cult

While Brock Pierce has been relatively quiet since Protos and Decrypt reported on his ties to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire Tether founder did find time the month before to conduct a lengthy interview with an outlet calling itself AllatRa TV.

The interview is wide-ranging, from blockchain to the impact of AI on our future, and while there are no bombshells or sensational moments, there is an important problem with the interview.

Namely that AllatRa is a pro-Putin, anti-Ukraine doomsday cult that pushes mass amounts of generative AI disinformation.

Pierce took part in this interview after it became evident that AllatRa was a serious issue.

AllatRa, a dangerous global cult

AllatRa has existed for years and is largely known in the US and Europe for disseminating disinformation through the use of generative AI.

In 2024, US streamer Destiny discovered a fake YouTuber named “Dr. A. Egon Chalokian,” who people were referring to as an expert.

After watching some of the videos, which often refer to an upcoming apocalyptic climate event, and glorify Russia and Russian leadership, he noticed a number of glaring issues. These include hands that don’t move for hours, books in the background without titles, and pictures without discernible faces.

Chalokian’s LinkedIn states he studied at Harvard, MIT, Stanford, and the Cleveland Clinic — at the same time.

Ukraine’s AllatRa problem

Despite the fact that charges were brought against AllatRa’s founders in 2022, and that, in 2023, Ukrainian officials had already taken to raiding safe houses related to the group — finding weapon caches and false IDs — the Ukrainian government failed to take out the cult in any meaningful manner.

But, in 2025, everything changed.

As detailed by Ukrainian court documents, AllatRa had crypto assets seized in August of 2025.

The documents also detail how the group was actively “financing actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order, committing high treason… producing and distributing works that promote a cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination, fraud, and the legalization of funds obtained by criminal means.”

According to these documents, the group was utilizing USDT and Justin Sun’s TRX to move funds.

The interview

In a grainy interview that streamed in January of 2026, six months after AllatRa had cryptocurrencies seized and years since the group’s nefarious online activities were well-documented, Pierce went on for over half an hour to chat with Valeria Smian, who is “head of communications and partnerships and events at AllatRa.”

At one point during the interview, Pierce states that he “is not defined by reality as it exists.”

Protos reached out to Smian for comment on the legal issues in Ukraine and generative AI videos produced by AllatRa but received no response.

Brock Pierce, Ukraine, and Russia

This is hardly Pierce’s first foray into the opaque world of Russia, Ukraine, and their respective politics.

Indeed, he’s been shuttling between America, Ukraine, and Russia since at least 2012, for reasons unknown — though the Epstein Files suggest that there could be nefarious purposes behind the visits.

In August of 2012 Pierce told Epstein he would “take photos and find [Epstein] a present.”

He also sent the convicted sex trafficker a slew of images and stated “[sic] The Ukraine is now my favorite country :-).”

The fact that Pierce, who’s familiar with the ongoing strife in Ukraine and the disinformation campaigns perpetrated by the Kremlin, is willing to conduct an interview with a cult tied to pro-Putin propaganda should give anyone familiar with his antics pause.

The end of AllatRa?

While AllatRa continues to regularly post on social media and often uses generative AI to share their narratives, they’ve transitioned to pro-Ukraine messaging.

The shift seems to have occurred sometime after Ukrainian raids and legal actions.

Regardless of the change in tone, Czechia has recently called a conference and has sought international law enforcement to move against AllatRa. Interpol has failed to bring notices against any of the individuals involved.

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