UFC Instagram account hacked to promote memecoin

Hackers took over the official UFC Instagram account last night and attempted to shill a fraudulent memecoin.

An official confirmed to MMA Junkie that the UFC’s account was hacked at 8:40pm ET.

Onlookers claimed that the post was up for at least an hour and in that time, the UFC hadn’t publicly acknowledged the post.

The post’s caption read, “UFC fans have been waiting, and the moment is here. Get ready to own the legacy. Precision. Strength. All in one coin. #UFC #UnleashTheFight.”

The fraudulent crypto was also promoted on the UFC’s Instagram story.

Screenshot of the UFC crypto promotion shared by Mike Bohn.

In response to the news, shared by MMA Junkie reporter Mike Bohn on X, multiple users questioned if the UFCs account was actually hacked. One asked, “Why have [UFC] not commented about this?” while another said, “Is it really hacked? Because this is something Dana would do.”

Unexpected memecoins are hot this month. Donald Trump announced his TRUMP coin on social media rather than through an official government channel leading many to question if the account had been hacked.

Vine co-founder Rus Yusupov also released a crypto token out of the blue. It was met with such suspicion that Yusupov was forced to film himself confirming its legitimacy.

