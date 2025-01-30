Trump memecoin guy wanted to throw $10K off Empire State Building

Bill Zanker, the 70-year-old who helped launch Donald Trump’s memecoin, has a history of outlandish ventures, from creating a patriotic backrub firm to trying to toss $10,000 from the Empire State Building.

Zanker is reportedly listed as an “authorized person” with Fight Fight Fight LLC. The firm, alongside CIC Digital LLC, owns 80% of the TRUMP memecoin that was launched this month.

He reportedly encouraged Trump to launch a Trump-themed NFT collection in late 2023 and said it would bring in up to $100 million. Actual sales of the trading cards have only managed to reach $24.5 million.

However, the two go way back. Indeed, Zanker has helped write two books with Trump, titled Think Big and Kick Ass in Business and Life, and Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again.

Bizarrely, he also founded patriotic massage therapy service The Great American BackRub in 1993. In 1995, he said, “What I’m trying to create is the ‘McRub’ in the year 2000.”

Away from massages, he also created The Learning Annex, an adult educational firm that reportedly offered lessons in talking to your cat and shooting adult videos.

Police subsequently had to stop him from throwing $10,000 in $1 bills from the Empire State Building’s observation deck, a stunt that he claimed was sharing the profits from The Learning Annex.

