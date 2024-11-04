<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1736015">Ubisoft’s new Champions Tactics NFT game was unplayable this weekend</a>

Ubisoft’s latest NFT game, Champions Tactics, was branded “unplayable” during its opening weekend after a bug meant that just two players won every matchmaked game before they could be played.

YouTuber and crypto gaming analyst Jauwn disclosed the apparent exploit on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. He claimed that the game had been unplayable since Friday and that an alleged malicious actor had found a way to become the only player that other gamers matched with.

Two accounts, Schilleri11 and Paulstar111, were at the heart of the controversy with one of them reportedly ranking at the top of the leaderboards after already playing 56,000 matches.

I tried playing the Ubisoft NFT game.



The entire game has been unplayable since Friday. Allegedly, a malicious player has found a way to win every single match before the game even begins. Also he is somehow the only person anyone ever matches against. pic.twitter.com/8yfZ0dakAe — Jauwn (@Jauwnio) November 3, 2024

However, the Game Director for Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles claimed today on Discord that the NFT game is playable again — for now. They noted it wasn’t the work of a malicious player and that a matchmaking bug was the cause.

Both Schilleri11 and Paulstar111 have been unbanned and the devs wished, “everyone to be understanding towards them.” They added, “The bug might reoccur, and we are currently working on a long-term fix for it!”

Some of the highest-listed NFTs for Ubisoft’s Champions Tactics.

Regardless, the fact a bug of this magnitude was allowed to persist on a game produced by a triple AAA publisher worth $2 billion didn’t sit well with Jauwn. “When the first crypto game made by one of the largest game publishers of all time is nothing but a passionless grift,” he said, “it says more about crypto games as a whole than you might think it does.”

He added, “The fact that they have nobody supporting the newly launched game over the weekend is kinda hilarious and awesome at the same time. Ubisoft’s employees give so little of an F they’re happily clocking out and going home while the game melts down.”

Champions Tactics is a PC game that involves battling collectible figurines that are also sold as NFTs. Currently, its marketplace lists one NFT for a staggering $129 million, and the second highest is listed for almost $57,000. On the other end of the scale, many of these figurines are worth between $5 and $6.

