Cobie says UpOnly will return if someone buys this $20M NFT

Crypto OG and Echo founder Jordan Fish, a.k.a. Cobie, says that he will take on the role of “performing monkey” in a new series of his influential UpOnly podcast — but only if somebody agrees to shell out almost $20 million for his recently minted NFT.

Cobie announced the podcast’s potential return on X in response to one user who reminisced about UpOnly’s 2021 days.

He said, “When the NFT is burned, the podcast will restart.” He added, “Until then, please leave me alone.”

However, the devil is in the details. The NFT’s fine print doesn’t include any sponsorship rights, and it claims “we are allowed to call you idiots for buying it, or ignore you completely with zero mentions of your existence during our 8-episode season.”

The NFT in question and its peculiar conditions for a UpOnly return.

One apparent upside, however, is that the holder can compel Cobie, and his co-host Brian Krogsgard, a.k.a. Ledger Status, to produce the show “like monkeys,” and if the pair like the new backers enough, they may allow them to suggest some guests.

One user noted that the “completely ignore your existence” clause was diabolical. In response, Cobie clarified, “It’s just in case someone disreputable buys it to try and pump their token or something.” He said he doesn’t want to be stuck promoting a firm like FTX.

Crypto casinos want UpOnly revival

The highest bidder so far is a crypto casino called Shuffledotcom, bidding 101 wrapped ether (WETH). This is just one WETH higher than the bid from RollBit, another crypto casino.

However, both are a long way from the NFT’s current asking price of 10,000 ether ($19.5 million).

The last episode of UpOnly was uploaded to YouTube on December 1, 2022. Before announcing the NFT, Cobie claimed that people don’t want the podcast back, but are instead pining for 2021 vibes.

“The only way to get 2021-vibes is by fixing market structure, not fixing market commentary,” he said. “Working on Echo is 100x more impactful than doing a podcast for this purpose.”

