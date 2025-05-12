<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2024646">Frank DeGods walks away from NFT project DeGods</a>

DeGods creator Frank DeGods insists he’s “not on the run” and has never done anything illegal after stepping down from his position as the project’s CEO.

That’s “the boring truth,” according to DeGods — real name Rohun Vora — who announced his departure on X today.

Vora, who founded the NFT project DeGods and y00ts in 2021, didn’t explain why he’s leaving but suggested that a focus on the “Frank DeGods” brand may have been holding the project back.

He also said that he felt “the hate was overdone” at times.

“For the record: I’m not ‘on the run,’ he added. “There are no investigations, because I have never done anything illegal.”

at times i felt like the hate was overdone, but i get it. it's funny. it gets clicks and deep down the people doing it feel like they are protecting the industry they love.



Frank DeGod and the LA Vape Cabal

Vora is a crypto influencer associated with the “LA Vape Cabal,” a term given to crypto influencers working in the Los Angeles area who regularly promote memecoins and other crypto projects.

Vora, as well as Cabal associates Faze Banks (Richard Bengtson) and Threadguy (Michael Jerome), had to distance themselves from the Javier Milei-backed LIBRA token after onlookers began accusing them of insider trading.

He posted on X that he had insider knowledge, but he later claimed his comments were a sarcastic joke that backfired. They all deny insider trading LIBRA.

i was honestly trying to be sarcastic and it really backfired



i saw in multiple chats over the last week that there was going to be an official argentina coin. that’s the extent of my insider knowledge.



There was also controversy with a leaked Haliey Welch interview hosted by the Cabal to address the scandal behind her Hawk Tuah token launch. Bengtson claims that Welch’s team leaked the episode and traded the token in advance of its airing.

Since all this, the crypto influencers have mostly kept low and are streaming less. As for Vora, he said, “It’s been fun. Time to finally hit the gym. Thanks for everything.”

Vora claims X users @pastagotsauce and @0x_chill will now be taking over the DeGods reigns.

