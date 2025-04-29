<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2006829">Trump’s personal lawyer Jim Trusty pivots to crypto lobbying</a>

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Jim Trusty is pivoting to crypto lobbying consultancy after previously representing the president in a defamation lawsuit against CNN.

Trusty had also represented Trump during the criminal documents case directed against him, however, in 2023, he withdrew from this case, dropped out of Trump’s CNN lawsuit, and ended his involvement with the probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election.

Politico Influence reports that Trusty is now launching NexusOne alongside Jeff Ifrah, who owns Ifrah Law, which Trusty previously worked for.

NexusOne claims it can “secure pivotal meetings with key staff in the White House” and help clients to navigate “the complexities of the DC landscape to effectively advance policy objectives towards influencing lawmakers.”

Read more: Craig Wright has pivoted to farming

Ifrah claims the new firm will help clients in crypto and AI “actually leverage the contacts that we may have in the White House, the executive branch, and hope that they can have a seat at the table as policy accelerates.”

Ifrah added that the period of crypto policy under Joe Biden resulted in some of his previous clients losing their businesses. As well as working heavily on crypto-related matters, NexusOne will also cover drones, social media, prediction markets, and data privacy.

Despite Trusty dropping out of previous Trump cases, NexusOne still totes his work with Trump and claims the firm is “connected,” “influential,” and “effective.”

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.